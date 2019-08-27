Hide press release Show press release

New: Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé and Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé: More luxury, more coupé

Stuttgart. The new GLE Coupé from Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG blends the sportiness and elegance of a coupé with the engineering of the new large premium-SUV model series from Mercedes-Benz. At the launch, powerful six-cylinder diesel engines in the form of the 350 d and 400 d (combined fuel consumption 8.0-7.5 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 212-197 g/km)[1] are initially available. Together with the new 4MATIC with torque on demand and the wheelbase 60 mm shorter than on the GLE SUV they ensure a pleasurably dynamic driving experience. The petrol version available at market launch is the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption 9.3 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 212 g/km)1. Preparations are under way for a plug-in-hybrid version with a practical, locally emission-free range as for the GLE SUV.

The new GLE Coupés from Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG are being presented to the public for the first time at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt (12.-22.09.2019). They will arrive at the dealerships in spring 2020. Product highlights can be found on the next page, further information on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé follow from page 7.

The highlights of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé

The exterior design places a stronger emphasis on the coupé-specific elegance and sportiness.

places a stronger emphasis on the coupé-specific elegance and sportiness. Improved aerodynamics cut the wind resistance by nine percent compared with the predecessor, with the same front surface.

cut the wind resistance by nine percent compared with the predecessor, with the same front surface. The chassis with the optional AIRMATIC air suspension and the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension running on 48 V meets the most discerning requirements regarding vehicle dynamics and comfort on and off the road. It is specially tuned for vehicle dynamics, through to a more direct steering ratio than on the other cars in this model series.

with the optional AIRMATIC air suspension and the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension running on 48 V meets the most discerning requirements regarding vehicle dynamics and comfort on and off the road. It is specially tuned for vehicle dynamics, through to a more direct steering ratio than on the other cars in this model series. The interior with contemporary luxury of a sporty nature offers a more comfortable amount of space than the predecessor.

with contemporary luxury of a sporty nature offers a more comfortable amount of space than the predecessor. The latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system is on board, with its intuitive operating structure and brilliant graphics with a high visual quality.

is on board, with its intuitive operating structure and brilliant graphics with a high visual quality. The new six-cylinder in-line diesels from Mercedes-Benz offer power and motoring comfort.

The highlights of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé

The AMG six-cylinder in-line engine with twin turbocharging and EQ-Boost achieves 320 kW (435 hp) and an additional temporary 16 kW (22 hp) of electric output. It also offers hybrid functions such as overrun mode.

(435 hp) and an additional temporary (22 hp) of electric output. It also offers hybrid functions such as overrun mode. The AMG-specific radiator trim with 15 vertical fins ensures an autonomous appearance.

AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL electro-mechanical roll stabilisation and continuously variable adjustable damping.

AMG DYNAMIC SELECT with seven drive programs: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Trail and Sand.

The power transmission and suspension of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé are developments specially configured to the hallmark AMG performance and vehicle dynamics from Affalterbach.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé

A coupé for heightened demands

The new GLE Coupé is a further example of the Mercedes-Benz strategy to address all the requirements of customers in the premium-SUV segment in a targeted manner. From a relatively small niche, the segment of SUCs, namely SUV coupés, has developed into a trend within a trend in no time. With the renewal of the premium-SUV family Mercedes-Benz is also putting the GLE Coupé on a new technical footing.

"The GLE Coupé blends the imposing power of an off-road vehicle with the emotively appealing sportiness and elegance of a coupé", says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler AG. "The sensuous, reduced design idiom in combination with the extreme proportions creates a unique design statement."

Like the GLE and the GLS, as a member of the large premium-SUV family the GLE Coupé is being built in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In total Mercedes-Benz now offers eight SUV models in the form of the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, the G-Class and the new GLB. With currently around one third of sales, the SUVs are a major structural pillar in the Mercedes-Benz product portfolio, and greatly contribute to the growth of the brand. To date, more than six million customers around the world have opted for a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Exterior design: powerful presence

The new GLE Coupé is a stately 4939 mm long and 2010 mm wide (39 mm longer and 7 mm wider than its predecessor). The wheelbase has grown by 20 mm compared with the predecessor, but remains 60 mm shorter than that of the GLE, which benefits its sporty handling as well as its appearance. The proportions thus emphasise the dynamics of the GLE Coupé.

The front view combines characteristics of the Mercedes-Benz SUV family with clear coupé attributes: the diamond radiator grille with the single horizontal louvre references the other coupés in the Mercedes-Benz range. The openings in the louvre, meanwhile, showcase the SUV character, as does the high-gloss chrome-plated underguard in the front apron. With the AMG Line the grille widens downwards in an A shape, and the pins in the diamond radiator grille are portrayed in chrome.

The headlamps feature full-LED technology as standard.

The flatter-angled windscreen not only makes the vehicle look more dynamic; it is also a better match for the rear-sloping roof line and injects harmonious elegance. The edge beneath it is consciously softly styled and surface-accented and effectively highlights the large, flush wheels (19 to 22 inches). The black plastic claddings on the wheel wells (for AMG Line painted in vehicle colour) and the optional running board between them emphasise the SUV character.

The dynamism of the coupé line is especially evident from the rear design. Beneath the C-pillar a broad muscle protrudes from the surface of the vehicle side, starting in the rear side door and encompassing the rear lamps. This muscle lends the GLE Coupé its powerful, read-to-pounce look. Together with the slim and elongated rear lamps it highlights the width of the tail end. The autonomous, two-part rear lamps fit the characteristic day and night design of the Mercedes-Benz SUV rear lamps with their hallmark rounded blocks in a slim outline. The flush transition from the tailgate to the bumper, the licence plate in the bumper above the high-gloss chrome-plated underguard and the integrated tailpipe trim elements complete the synthesis of coupé and SUV.

Interior design: coupé without constraints

The interior of the new GLE Coupé shares numerous common features with the other models in the new premium-SUV family with a clear emphasis on the sporty aspect. The modern cockpit with two large screens in the format 12.3 inches /31.2 cm and the strikingly shaped instrument panel, horizontally divided by a trim element tier, and seamlessly flowing into the door trim, appear familiar. The upper surface is covered in ARTICO man-made leather upholstery as standard in the GLE Coupé. The sporty emphasis comes courtesy of the standard sports seats, offering particularly good lateral support, with an ARTICO cover and the new sports steering wheel with a nappa leather rim, which is also standard in the coupé.

The SUV touch, meanwhile, is added by the high centre console with the dominant grab handles. The high-quality styling and processing of all surfaces and features and the impressive ergonomics convey a contemporary and luxurious impression. Of course, there are extensive opportunities for individualisation in the selection of decorative features and materials, which can take the sporty theme in the GLE Coupé to a whole new level and demonstrate the handcrafted quality of genuine luxury products. Leather/nappa leather seat covers and door panels in the colour combination classic red/black are exclusively available in the coupé.

As spacious as they come: custom work on the sports outfit

The line of the four-door coupé body has been deliberately more tightly tailored than on the GLE and offers tangibly more room than the predecessor, giving up to five occupants a comfortable amount of space. This is because the wheelbase is 60 mm shorter than on the GLE SUV, but 20 mm longer than in the previous coupé, and this extra benefits the occupants' seating and legroom. The entrance dimension has even been enlarged by 35 mm. In many places the new member of the family offers improvements to the interior dimensions, which add up to a significantly better sense of spaciousness. The capacity of the stowage spaces in the interior has been increased to a total of 40 litres. The sports suit features figure-hugging tailoring – but is a comfortable fit. The all-round view has also been improved and the optional sliding roof panel is larger too.

The boot is already generous in its standard state with 655 litres and in this position it conceals its load beneath a high-quality, folding and removable cover attached with magnets. The backrest of the rear seats which folds in a ratio of 40:20:40 increases the boot to up to 1790 litres – 70 litres more than in the predecessor and a best in this segment. It enlarges the level load space to over two metres in length and up to a minimum width of 1080 mm if required – both improvements of 87 and 72 mm respectively compared with on the predecessor. The loading sill is inherently higher than on conventional SUVs – but here too the new GLE Coupé is around 60 mm better than the previous model, and when equipped with AIRMATIC the tail end can even be lowered a further 50 mm at the press of a button.

Has to be experienced: Mercedes-Benz User Experience

The GLE Coupé offers the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. The information on the instrument cluster and media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens. An emotive presentation with brilliant graphics underlines the comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure.

The familiar LINGUATRONIC online voice control and MBUX's learning ability are of course also on board, as is a large range of comfort options and apps which can be included in MBUX or controlled with it.

Music streaming from Amazon too

In the course of 2020 Mercedes-Benz will be integrating the music streaming service Amazon Music into the new SUV models. If the customer has an Amazon Music Account they can transfer their music into the vehicle via the Mercedes me "Online Music" service. Individual songs, playlists or music from the desired genre can be played via touch or voice input. Amazon Prime members have two million songs to choose from, with 50 million for "Amazon Music Unlimited". The music streaming service TIDAL will continue to be available.

Powerful six-cylinder diesel for Europe

The driver-focussed, sporty standards of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé are likewise clearly apparent in its engine line-up. The base engines at market launch are high-torque six-cylinder in-line turbodiesel engines.

The two diesel-engined GLE Coupé models are powered by the OM 656, the six-cylinder in-line engine from the current engine family. It is available in two output levels, as the GLE Coupé 350 d 4MATIC rated at 200 kW (272 hp) and 600 Nm (combined fuel consumption: 8.0-7.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions:

211-197 g/km)[2] and as the GLE Coupé 400 d 4MATIC rated at 243 kW (330 hp) and 700 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption: 8.0-7.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 212-198 g/km)1. In both versions, the powerful engine already complies with the Euro 6d standard (RDE/Real Driving Emissions Step 2) even in demanding driving situations.

This is achieved, among other things, with an additional selective catalytic reduction (SCR) converter with an ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) in the exhaust tract of the GLE Coupé. This allows dosing of the AdBlue® reducing agent that is even more closely aligned with the individual driving characteristics because any excessive ammonia surplus in the second SCR converter is broken down further.

Sportiness as standard: the powertrain engineering

Power on tap, i.e. torque on demand, is also the power transmission motto. Because all variants of the new GLE Coupé have a transfer case with an electronically controlled multiplate clutch as standard behind the 9G‑TRONIC automatic transmission. This allows a variable transfer of drive torque from 0-100 percent (torque on demand) between the axles. During cornering it can influence the yaw torque in a targeted manner towards over- and understeering of the vehicle and together with the shorter wheelbase it increases the agility of the new GLE Coupé.

Suspension: AIRMATIC or E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL on request

As standard the new GLE Coupé is given the steel suspension chassis with sportier and tauter tuning. Compared with the preceding generation it benefits from firmer attachment points and improved geometry and offers even more precise wheel location and better shielding from vibrations caused by unevenness in the road surface. The enhanced air suspension system AIRMATIC is available with sporty tuning as an option. Its adaptive adjustable damping uses highly complex sensor systems and algorithms to adapt the damping characteristics to the road condition and driving situation in real time. Irrespective of the load the air suspension also keeps the vehicle at the same level and can also adjust the ground clearance – automatically or at the press of a button depending on the driving speed and situation.

A further improvement is offered by the optional E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension, which is combined with the AIRMATIC air suspension system. This is the only system in the market that can individually control spring and damping forces at each wheel. This means that it not only counteracts body roll, but also pitching and squat. Together with ROAD SURFACE SCAN and the curve inclination function CURVE, E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL makes a synthesis of roadholding and comfort possible, and supports the claim of Mercedes-Benz to build the world's most intelligent SUV suspension.

E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL operates with a voltage of 48 V, and is available as an optional extra. On poor road surfaces the system is even able to recuperate energy, roughly halving the energy requirement compared with the preceding system in the S-Class. The hydropneumatics generate dynamic forces that overlay the air suspension forces and actively support and dampen the vehicle body, e.g. during linear and lateral acceleration or when driving on uneven roads.

Driving assistance systems: superior support, in tailbacks and other situations

The new GLE Coupé has the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems giving cooperative support to drivers. This results in an especially high level of active safety. As standard the new GLE Coupé boasts the Active Braking Assist, which can help prevent rear-end collisions and collisions with crossing pedestrians and vehicles.

Some Intelligent Drive functions, which are also on the market at the highest level beyond the SUV segment, can be ordered as additional options. They include the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Route-Based Speed Adjustment. If the driver switches it on the GLE Coupé can react to information from Live Traffic, in the ideal scenario even before the driver or the radar and camera sensors can perceive this traffic obstruction. When a traffic tailback is detected, the speed is reduced to approx. 100 km/h as a precaution unless the driver specifically decides otherwise.

When actually driving in a tailback on the motorway, Active Stop-and-Go Assist is then substantially able to perform the tasks of keeping in lane and maintaining the safety distance with a high level of availability at speeds up to around 60 km/h. Moving off can be automatic up to one minute after coming to a stop. On multi-lane roads, Active Steering Assist is able to support the driver with the emergency corridor function. On motorways, at speeds under 60 km/h the vehicle refers to detected lane markings and applies swarm intelligence to take its bearings from vehicles in the surrounding area. If no such vehicles or markings are detected, the GLE Coupé will take its bearings from the vehicle ahead, as previously.

The new 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe

The dynamic and athletic coupe for many terrains

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe uniquely combines sporty design with exhilarating performance and strong off-road capabilities. Its impressive dynamics are enhanced by the 429 hp 3.0- liter six-cylinder in-line engine with 48-volt technology, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive, AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission and a 2.4 in shorter wheelbase than its SUV sibling. Driving dynamics are further enhanced by the AMG drive programs and the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension based on AIRMATIC. The AMG-specific grille visually reinforces its membership in the AMG family. In addition, the new GLE 53 Coupe offers all the advantages of a Mercedes SUV: ample space for passengers and luggage, extensive safety features and superior traction on a variety of surfaces and road conditions.

"The new GLE 53 Coupe adds even more style and elegance to our SUV family, together with hallmark AMG features such as the brand-specific radiator grille. The attractive coupe lines envelop sophisticated suspension technology and our powerful, efficient six-cylinder in-line engine with 48 volt technology. Both guarantee a thrilling driving experience in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics," says Tobias Moers,

CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Exterior design – expressive, muscular and dynamic

The new GLE 53 Coupe's exterior design embodies the promise of AMG Driving Performance. Membership of the AMG family is clear at first glance thanks to the AMG-specific radiator grille. The stylish and striking coupe silhouette lends a confident appearance, with lines that convey passion and performance. This is also evident in the hood's prominent powerdomes. Elegant details such as the Mercedes star in a double ring, slim headlamps and the striking "A-wing" in the front bumper accentuate the sharper design.

The front bumper has AMG-specific features such as sporty outer air inlets, each with two side louvers in silver chrome with black accents. Like the air inlet louvers, the front splitter is also in silver chrome. The AMG side skirts and trunk lid spoiler are painted in the vehicle's body color. The flared wheel arches allow space for large wheels – 21-inch wheels with AMG lettering are fitted as standard. A choice of 21-inch and 22-inch wheel options are available on request.

The newly designed rear bumper features AMG details such as a striking diffuser and silver chrome trim strip, highlighting the vehicle's powerful stance. The special AMG exhaust system with round twin-tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome enhances the sporty, dominant look. Further individualization is available with the AMG Night package. This package features a number of high gloss black elements. These include: high gloss black front splitter, front bumper trim, diffuser and outer air inlets, mirror caps, window frames and exhaust tailpipe trim elements.

Interior design – progressive and robust elegance

The signature AMG look and feel also continues in the high-quality interior. Unique color highlights such as red contrast stitching and red seat belts contribute to a sporty ambience with an exclusive touch. The AMG seats in black MB-Tex / DINAMICA microfiber provide optimal lateral support and have an AMG-specific pattern with "AMG" badges in the front backrests.

The latest generation, three-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel impresses with its aluminum shift paddles and driver-oriented ergonomics. The AMG stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs and black floor mats with "AMG" lettering also accentuate the sporty look.

A host of leather upholstery options and a wide range of high-quality interior trim elements are available for further interior individualization. The available AMG Carbon Fiber trim elements lend a particularly sporty touch to the interior.

Agile and precise: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilization

AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL based on AMG RIDE CONTROL+ is optionally available on the GLE 53 Coupe and enhances the driving experience even further. One specific new feature making a singificant contribution to the sporty driving dynamics is the active roll stabilization system, AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL. Featuring two independently operating, electro-mechanical actuators at the front and rear axle, this system not only reduces body roll when cornering, but also allows more precise control of cornering properties and load change characteristics. In addition, it increases ride comfort when driving in a straight line, thanks to its ability to balance out one-sided bumps, for example. Body movements can be actively adapted to the driving conditions, improving the driving experience.

Another benefit compared to a traditional hydraulic-based system is the significantly faster response. The AMG control can adapt the driving status up to 1000 times per second. Additionally, the new system has a significant weight-saving advantage.

Air suspension with continuously adjustable damping

The AMG RIDE CONTROL air suspension based on AIRMATIC was developed in Affalterbach to provide a driving experience optimized for both long-distance comfort and high agility.The sporty spring/damper setup and the adaptively adjustable damping ensure a combination of outstanding driving dynamics and a high level of ride comfort. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three modes, "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", allowing for a significant differentiation between high long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics. In addition, there are two new levels for off-road use - "Trail" and "Sand".

Thanks to the all-round pneumatic level control, the GLE 53 Coupe maintains a constant vehicle level regardless of the load carried. The vehicle level is generally lowered by 0.6 in, in the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Sport" and "Sport+". In the "Comfort" drive program, the vehicle is lowered by 0.6 in from a speed of 75 mph. This reduces aerodynamic drag and therefore fuel consumption. In addition, handling stability is improved thanks to a lower center of gravity. To increase ground clearance on poor surfaces or on inclines, the suspension level can be raised by up to 2.2 in at the touch of a button– both when stationary and when driving up to 43 mph.

Optimized handling: sport steering and high-performance braking

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering features a variable ratio. It impresses with its direct steering action and precise feedback. In addition, steering power assistance is adjusted in the two stages of "Comfort" or "Sport". The configuration is automatically activated based on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program. Settings can also be personalized at any time in the "Individual" drive program.

The high-performance braking system reliably decelerates in short braking distances. The front brakes have internally ventilated and perforated integral brake discs with a diameter of 15.75 in, with 2-piston fixed calipers painted in silver with black AMG lettering. At the rear, the internally ventilated integral brake discs have a diameter of 13.6 in with 1-piston floating caliper.

Six-cylinder engine with turbocharging and EQ Boost

The basis for the GLE 53's hallmark AMG power is provided by its electrified 3.0-liter engine featuring turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The 6-cylinder in-line engine generates 429 hp and delivers a maximum torque output of 384 lb-ft. Its EQ Boost starter generator delivers an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque for short periods, and also feeds the 48 volt onboard electrical system.

The EQ Boost starter-generator combines the function of a starter and an alternator in a powerful electric motor, and is located between the engine and transmission. This innovation as well as the intelligent charging electric auxiliary compressor and exhaust gas turbocharger all have the same goal: to enhance the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics, while also reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The GLE 53 Coupe accelerates from zero to 60 mph in only 5.2 seconds, and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Extra power thanks to an electric auxiliary compressor and a 48-volt onboard network

The electric auxiliary compressor quickly builds up a high level of boost pressure until the large exhaust gas turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the 3.0-liter engine reacts promptly and provides a dynamic response without turbo lag. An additional bonus is the six-cylinder in-line engine's high level of refinement.

The EQ Boost starter-generator enhances the GLE 53 Coupe even further. It also provides the 48 V on-board electrical system with power. The conventional 12 V electrical system is also powered by the new network. The 48 V battery increases the overall vehicle battery capacity, enabling the supply of more electrical energy. An additional advantage: the same power requires only a quarter of the current of a conventional system. The result is that the wiring can be thinner and therefore lighter. The existing 12 V system supplies power to components such as the lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.

Highly efficient: the EQ Boost starter-generator

The EQ Boost starter-generator is a key component of the 48 V system. It not only serves as an alternator, it's also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-generator is also responsible for idle speed control.

The hybrid functions include boosting, recuperation, load point adjustment, gliding and practically unnoticeable engine restarting with the start/stop function.

Because the belt drive for ancillary components on the front of the engine is not necessary, the installed length of the new six-cylinder engine is also significantly reduced compared with conventional six-cylinder engines.

This creates space for an exhaust gas aftertreatment system mounted near the engine, which is particularly efficient.

A special acoustic experience comes courtesy of the optional, selectable AMG Performance exhaust system. The variable adjustable exhaust flaps enable the driver to change the sound of the vehicle at the touch of a button. Depending on the drive program, the sound characteristics vary between discreet and very powerful.

Maximum traction: fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive

The new GLE 53 Coupe is equipped with fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive for improved traction and driving dynamics. The intelligent steering variably links the permanently driven rear axle with the front axle and continually calculates the optimal torque distribution – depending on the driving situation and the driver's wishes. The all-wheel drive thus improves longitudinal dynamics as well as traction and lateral dynamics. The result is even more powerful acceleration from a standstill and optimized traction on bends or slippery surfaces.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission (TCT = Torque-Converter Transmission) ensures responsive shifting with extremely short shift times. It delivers the quick acceleration typical of AMG, along with speedy gearshift changes – either in automatic, or with manual control via the steering wheel shift paddles.

Upshifts or downshifts are acted upon instantly. The transmission is especially responsive and dynamic in the "Sport+" drive program and in manual mode.

Intelligent control electronics: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

The GLE 53 Coupe has seven drive programs: the levels of "Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+" and "Individual" are complemented by two off-road-specific settings: "Trail" and "Sand". AMG DYNAMIC SELECT adapts parameters such as the responsiveness of the engine and transmission, the accelerator pedal and steering, suspension damping and even the vehicle's sound. Selected by using the rocker switch in the center console or the optional AMG steering wheel buttons, the programs are shown in the instrument cluster and multimedia display.

"Slippery": optimized for slippery road conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve for enhanced stability.

"Comfort": comfortable and fuel-efficient driving thanks to early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up with an emphasis on comfort.

"Sport": sporty characteristics thanks to a quick response to the driver's accelerator pedal input, shorter shift times, earlier downshifts and significantly more sport-oriented gearshifts, owing to double de-clutching. A more dynamic suspension and steering setup.

"Sport+": extremely sporty characteristics thanks to an even more agile throttle response, increased acoustic emphasis during downshifts, as well as selective torque control on upshifts with cylinder suppression for optimized shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away, and an even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and drivetrain.

"Individual": individual adjustment of the drive system, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, suspension and exhaust system.

"Trail": safe driving with enhanced performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground.

"Sand": setup for the best possible grip and steering ability on sandy slopes and dunes.

AMG DYNAMICS vehicle dynamics control is integrated into the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. In the "Basic", "Advanced" and "Pro" levels, it influences the control strategies of the ESP® (Electronic Stability Program) or the all-wheel drive, for example. The intelligent pilot control anticipates the desired vehicle behavior based on the driver's actions and the sensor data. The spectrum ranges from extremely stable to highly dynamic. Additionally there are the "Traction" and "Slide" levels in the off-road "Trail" and "Sand" drive programs when the ESP® is deactivated.

MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific displays

The MBUX innovative control and display concept is standard equipment in the GLE 53 Coupe, and offers numerous AMG-specific functions. With the Widescreen Cockpit, the instrument cluster and touchscreen display optically combine into one unit. Numerous functions can also be activated via the intelligent voice- operated control "Hey Mercedes".

The instrument cluster has its own specific details such as the AMG start-up menu and the four selectable styles: "Classic", "Sport", "Discreet" and AMG exclusive "Supersport". When the AMG-specific DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Trail" and "Sand" are activated, off-road-specific settings such as slope, incline and level can be selected and displayed on the instrument cluster. Rocker switches are embedded in the center console for displaying and controlling the drive programs, transmission, suspension, ESP® and exhaust system.

AMG Performance steering wheel

The AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather with red contrast stitching and red 12- o'clock marking combines high functionality, high-quality haptics and optimized ergonomics. Apart from the aluminum shift paddles, it also impresses thanks to the intuitive Touch Control buttons. The entire infotainment system can be controlled with swiping finger movements.

As an option, innovative steering wheel buttons enhance the steering wheel with a round controller featuring an integrated display beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. These enable AMG drive programs to be activated and conveniently controlled on the steering wheel.

Your personal racing engineer: AMG TRACK PACE

With the optional AMG TRACK PACE, MBUX is enhanced with a virtual engineer. AMG TRACK PACE enables up to 80 vehicle-specific data, as well as times on closed-off private circuits to be recorded and analyzed in detail. Many of these values can be displayed on the Widescreen Cockpit or in the optional head-up display in real-time. After putting in some fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyze and, if necessary, improve their driving skills. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-60 mph, ¼ mile, 60-0 mph) can be measured and saved.

The driver can record any circuits and save them for later vehicle data recording. Thanks to a newly developed algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit has been left or it has been shortened. This is done using GPS data as well as the sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds).

The additional smartphone app enhances AMG TRACK PACE on these circuits with functionalities such as video recording of the journey, individualization options for the recorded videos and photos as well as sharing on social networks.

Technical data at a glance

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Cylinders/arrangement 6/in-line Displacement (cc) 2999 Combustion engine output (hp) 429 at rpm 6100 Output from EQ Boost (hp) 21 Peak torque of combustion engine (lb-ft) 384 at rpm 1800-5800 Max. EQ Boost torque (lb-ft) 184 Acceleration 0-60 mph (s) 5.2 Top speed (mph) 155*

* Electronically limited