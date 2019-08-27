Ford has a new F-150 on deck for 2021, and the crew at TFLnow on YouTube caught a prototype doing some heavy mountain testing in Colorado. The spy video is short, but the camera passes slowly by the trailer-towing test vehicle. It’s certainly the closest look we’ve had of the next-gen Ford, though admittedly the camouflage is still rather heavy.

Still, we can say without a doubt this is the next F-150. For starters, the camo pattern and heavy coverings up front match what we saw in our first sighting back in May 2019. This time the camera is much closer, and as it passes the driver front door, you’ll see Ford’s trademark keyless entry pad on the B-pillar. This close-up view also lets us examine the front of the door. In 2004, the F-150 gained a kink in its beltline on front doors, but it’s not visible here. We do believe it’s still there – look just above the door handle on the front door and you’ll see a solid line extending forward. That’s likely a false panel attached to the door hiding detail underneath.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Spy Screenshots

5 Photos

The close look almost gives us a glimpse inside the forthcoming truck, but nothing can be gleaned from this perspective. We haven’t heard anything about interior changes from our sources thus far, but you can be assured Ford will up its game in the quality and materials department. That’s especially true on higher-level trim options, where the new Ram 1500 absolutely dominates. Expanded driver safety systems should also be available, with more of those features becoming standard equipment.

A recent report suggests powertrain options could include a new 4.8-liter V8 that would replace the 5.0-liter mill. The smaller engine allegedly is more powerful – 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) versus 395 hp (295 kW) – and it would likely be a bit more frugal at the pump. We also know a hybrid and fully electric truck is on the way, though it’s not clear exactly when they will arrive. As for the next-gen F-150, we’ve heard it will launch midway through 2020 as a 2021 model.