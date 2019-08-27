The many variants of the 992-generation of the Porsche 911 are still rolling out, but the Carrera S remains the top dog so far with 443 horsepower (330 kilowatts) from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat six. More powerful versions are coming, but if any 992 owners are hungry for more power, Litchfield is now ready to help them. The British tuner can now push both the Carrera S and 379-hp (283-kW) standard Carrera to 572 hp (427 kW). Peak torque for both of them grows to 480 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters). The improvement costs £995.00 ($1,222 at current exchange rates).

Gallery: Porsche 911 Tuned By Litchfield

4 Photos

The only change to achieve this output is a re-calibrated engine management system. Litchfield simply plugs a connector into the 911's ECU without removing anything or even opening any panels. After the tweaks, the vehicle remains European emissions' compliant.

According to Litchfield, the new 911 Carrera and Carrera S use the same engine as the 991-generation 911 GTS. The company is already very familiar with tuning this powerplant, and the firm reports that the mill has "a huge amount of headroom for more power."

The New 911 Carrera S Has A Powerful Engine Already: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Has More Power Than Advertised

The tuner is already developing a performance exhaust and other mechanical updates for the 992-generation 911 Carrera models. Litchfield touts that new pipes coming from Remus and Akrapovic are already showing impressive improvements, in addition to saving weight.

If you're patient, at least one of Porsche's more powerful 911s should debut before the end of the year. The new 911 Turbo reportedly makes 600 hp (447 kW) from an updated version of the existing twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine, and the Turbo S allegedly pushes the output to 640 hp (477 kW). The upcoming 911 GT3 reportedly gets a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with around 550 hp (410 kW), and a Touring version would put this powertrain into a less aggressive looking vehicle.