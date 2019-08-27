Just earlier today we reported about the huge discount offer on the Cadillac Escalade available this month and if you are in the market for a smaller and way more affordable crossover, we have good news for you, too. Until the end of August, Ford reduces the price of selected 2019 EcoSport models by 20 percent. Part of the company’s Hurry Up & Save summer sales event, this offer was also available in July this year.

The nationwide rebate offer includes the SE trim level with $4,415 cashback and $438 national average dealer discount, resulting in total savings of $4,853. This means the third-highest model in the EcoSport’s range now costs $19,392, making it more affordable than the entry-level S model. The Titanium, which has a regular MSRP of $27,255, can now be had for at least $23,340.

For the 2019 model year, the EcoSport has the following standard starting prices:

S – $21,090

SE – $24,245

Titanium – $27,255

SES – $28,370

In order to qualify for the rebate offer, customers need to take delivery from an authorized Ford dealer’s stock by September 3. Also, the discount offer is not available with “special finance, lease, and some other offers.”

Sales of the EcoSport in the United States were up by 23 percent to a total of 21,507 units during the second quarter of this year. June 2019 was the best-selling month for the small crossover with 9,408 examples delivered to customers, beating June of 2018 when 6,756 units were shifted. Despite the significant growth, the model is still way below the segment’s leaders Jeep Compass, Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, and Hyundai Kona.

It will be very interesting to see what the future holds for the EcoSport given the fact that Ford now has a more stylish and technologically-advanced compact crossover called the Puma. It’s not destined to arrive in America for now but the manufacturer could change its mind after going SUV crazy on all fronts.