It’s been close to two years since we last heard about the Wiesmann brand, which announced a new partnership with BMW back in October 2017. The cooperation between the two companies is finally materializing into a new model, which will be revealed during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in mid-September. We have the first teaser image of that car and it already looks promising.

AutoRai.nl released a photo of the car under covers, taken at the brand’s factory in the city of Dulmen, in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region. It shows what appears to be a two-door coupe with a muscular side profile and a front fascia incorporating Wiesmann’s corporate design of the radiator grille. It’s surrounded by two headlight clusters but their exact shape and design can’t be seen at the moment.

Judging by this first glimpse of the new and yet-unnamed model, the car could be an updated version of the GT MF4-CS that was first revealed during the 2013 Geneva Motor Show. The car was powered by a V8 engine, delivering 420 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and allowing the coupe to sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 4.4 seconds. Top speed was 182 mph (293 kph).

If our guess is correct, Wiesmann will update the model with a new V8 engine. Thanks to the aforementioned partnership with BMW, the German boutique carmaker will receive the 4.4-liter S64 motor, which is used in the current M5. In the performance sedan from Bavaria, this unit churns out 600 hp (441 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) in standard trim and even 625 hp (466 kW) in Competition-spec. For now, the exact power figures of Wiesmann’s new model are not known but expect them to be well above the 420-hp mark of the GT MF4-CS.

