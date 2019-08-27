A new spy video catches the latest development of the next-gen Porsche 911 GT3, and it continues to look amazing. The engine makes a wonderful sound, too.

The 911 GT3 test mules still wear quite a bit camouflage. In front, the engineers attempt to conceal the design of the lower fascia, but they can't hide the large opening. There's also a large duct at the tip of the hood.

The rear is even more eye-catching because of the huge wing that sits on gooseneck uprights. All generations of the 911 GT3 look aggressive, but the new one appears especially mean. There's more concealment over the bumper, so we can't get an idea of the look yet. The dual exhausts exit out of the center.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spy Photos

10 Photos

If this look is too ostentatious for you, then spy shots suggest there's also a more subdued 911 GT3 Touring on the way (gallery above). It has the same front end but replaces the huge, fixed wing with the smaller active spoiler from the standard 911.

Rumors indicate that the new 911 GT3 uses a revised version of the existing 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six. The output allegedly increases to about 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) as a significant upgrade over the existing 494 hp (368 kW). The speed of the shifts suggests the model uses a dual-clutch gearbox.

There are rumors that the new GT3 could debut as soon as the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Even if it premieres there, don't expect sales to begin until 2020 – at least in the United States. We don't currently know whether the standard 911 GT3 and the Touring model would arrive at the same time.

Source: Automedia