Passengers could also soon benefit from 3D movie screens in cars.
British car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed it is working on a three-dimensional head-up display system that will "project" information into the real world.
The clever tech, which is part of a next-generation infotainment system, uses augmented reality to map images directly on to the road ahead. For example, a warning that the vehicle is wandering out of its lane could be displayed over the lines of the road, while lane closure information could be displayed above the relevant lane.
According to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the stereoscopic 3D technology would improve safety. The carmaker cited studies carried out in Germany, which show that such displays can improve reaction times on “popping-out” instructions and increase depth judgments while driving.
But while drivers could soon be experiencing 3D information displays, passengers could end up with 3D infotainment in their vehicle. Using much the same technology as the head-up displays, JLR is working on 3D movie systems.
Working with head- and eye-tracking technology, the system would follow the user’s position to ensure they can see three-dimensional images. This would also mean there would be no need for individual screens or the shutter glasses worn at the cinema.
Valerian Meijering, human-machine interface & head-up display researcher for Jaguar Land Rover, said the project, undertaken in partnership with the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics (CAPE) at the University of Cambridge, would help the company achieve its goals for smart motoring.
“Development in virtual and augmented reality is moving really quickly,” he said. “This consortium takes some of the best technology available and helps us to develop applications suited to the automotive sector. Not only does it provide a much richer experience for customers, but it also forms part of our Destination Zero roadmap; helping us to move towards a safer, more intuitive and smarter future, for everybody.”
Meanwhile, Professor Daping Chu, director of the Centre for Photonic Devices and Sensors and director of the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics at the University of Cambridge, said the project was spearheading virtual reality technology development:
“This program is at the forefront of development in the virtual reality space – we’re looking at concepts and components which will set the scene for the connected, shared and autonomous cars of the future,” he said. “CAPE Partners are world-leading players strategically positioned in the value chain network. Their engagement provides a unique opportunity to make a greater impact on society and further enhance the business value of our enterprises.”
JAGUAR LAND ROVER DEVELOPS IMMERSIVE 3D IN-CAR EXPERIENCE WITH HEAD-UP DISPLAY RESEARCH
- Jaguar Land Rover is developing new 3D technology as part of next-generation head-up display research
- Technology could project driver safety information ahead of the driver with the potential to improve reaction times to road hazards significantly
- Innovative system could also offer passengers 3D entertainment in an autonomous, ride-sharing future
- Research forms part of Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Smart Cabin’ vision
Tuesday 20th August 2019, Whitley, UK – Jaguar Land Rover is developing next-generation head-up display technology that could beam real-time safety information in front of the driver, and allow passengers to stream 3D movies direct from their seats as part of a shared, autonomous future.
Engineers are working on a powerful new 3D head-up display to project safety alerts, such as lane departure, hazard detection, sat nav directions, and to reduce the effect of poor visibility in poor weather or light conditions. Augmented reality would add the perception of depth to the image by mapping the messages directly onto the road ahead.
Studies conducted in Germany, show that the use of Stereoscopic 3D displays in an automotive setting can improves reaction times on ‘popping-out’ instructions and increases depth judgments while driving.*
In the future, the innovative technology could be used by passengers to watch 3D movies. Head and eye tracking technology would follow the user’s position to ensure they can see 3D pictures without the need for individual screens or shutter glasses worn at the cinema.
In a fully autonomous future, the 3D displays would offer users a personalised experience and allow ride-sharers to independently select their own infotainment. Several passengers sharing a journey would be able to enjoy their own choice of media – including journey details, points of interest or movies – and optimised for where they are sat.
The research – undertaken in partnership with the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics (CAPE) at University of Cambridge – is focused on developing an immersive head-up display, which will closely match real-life experience allowing drivers to react more naturally to hazards and prompts.
Valerian Meijering, Human Machine Interface & Head-Up Display Researcher for Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Development in virtual and augmented reality is moving really quickly. This consortium takes some of the best technology available and helps us to develop applications suited to the automotive sector. Not only does it provide a much richer experience for customers, but it also forms part of our Destination Zero roadmap; helping us to move towards a safer, more intuitive and smarter future, for everybody.”
Professor Daping Chu, Director of Centre for Photonic Devices and Sensors and Director of the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics, said: “This programme is at the forefront of development in the virtual reality space – we’re looking at concepts and components which will set the scene for the connected, shared and autonomous cars of the future. CAPE Partners are world-leading players strategically positioned in the value chain network. Their engagement provides a unique opportunity to make a greater impact on society and further enhance the business value of our enterprises.”
The next-generation head-up display research forms part of the development into Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Smart Cabin’ vision: applying technologies which combine to create a personalised space inside the vehicle for driver and passengers with enhanced safety, entertainment and convenience features as part of an autonomous, shared future.
Together, these efforts are driving towards Destination Zero; Jaguar Land Rover’s ambition to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Delivered through relentless innovation to adapt its products and services to the rapidly-changing world, the company’s focus is on achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.