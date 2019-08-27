In December last year, Brabus released its tuning project for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, giving it 267 horsepower (199 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) from a 2.0-liter turbo engine. This happened just two months after Mercedes-AMG unveiled the A35 modification of the hatchback and this model is now also going under the knife by the Brabus’ specialists.

In stock form, the A35 pumps out 302 hp (225 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) from a 2.0-liter turbo, reaching all four wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. With the PowerXtra B 35 tuning kit, the German tuner boosts these figures to 345 hp (257 kW) and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque, an increase of 43 hp (32 kW) and 44 lb-ft (60 Nm). This program includes a new performance mapping for the engine and increases the boost pressure.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG A35 by Brabus

27 Photos

Should you want more power, Brabus will offer you the PowerXtra+ kit B 35 S package, which also adds an exhaust system with optimized exhaust flow. The result is a peak power of 365 hp (268 kW) and 359 lb-ft (486 Nm) of torque, produced by the same 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo gasoline motor. The more powerful of the two kits gives the hot hatch a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in just 4.4 seconds, making it half a second slower than the quickest-accelerating factory A-Class, the A45 S.

The increased power is matched by an aerodynamic body kit, consisting of a two-piece front diffuser, a new fixed rear wing, a stainless sport exhaust system with integrated sound management and optional carbon fiber tips, and more. The hot hatch rides on Brabus Monoblock T gloss black alloy wheels with Pirelli P Zero 235/35 ZR 19 tires.

Brabus will have the tuned A35 on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year.