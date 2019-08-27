Mercedes introduced the 2020 CLA at the beginning of the year during the Detroit Auto Show, but it’s only now we get to learn about how much the stylish sedan is going to set you back. Cars Direct managed to get hold of early dealer guides that reveal a starting price of $37,645 for the front-wheel-drive CLA 250 after taking into consideration the mandatory $995 destination charge.

Compared to the original CLA that went on sale for the 2014 model year, the 2020MY CLA costs a whopping $7,745 more. In addition, it’s also $3,550 pricier than the outgoing 2019MY CLA, but the premium you’ll be paying is justified considering Mercedes has moved its mini-CLS further upmarket. One of the reasons they took this approach is to make room in the lineup for the conventionally styled A-Class Sedan, which undercuts the CLA by $3,850 by carrying a starting price of $33,795 for the base A220.

Gallery: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

78 Photos

As with virtually every other premium car out there, tick a few of the options boxes and the CLA’s asking price will rapidly increase and easily exceed the $40,000 mark. Extra goodies will include a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen of the same size, along with Driver Assistance, Parking Assistance, and Multimedia packages.

Even more expensive CLAs are en route to the U.S. considering Mercedes-AMG has already revealed the warm “35” derivative as well as the range-topping “45” and its even hotter “45 S” sibling. What the U.S. won’t be getting is the CLA Shooting Brake, a small wagon that’s already available in Europe in all three AMG flavors. Another compact model tuned in Affalterbach you’ll be able to buy in North America is going to be the A35 Sedan, with an A45 Sedan likely to arrive at a later date.

Meanwhile, the four-door coupe will arrive at U.S. dealers in front- and all-wheel-drive CLA 250 versions towards the end of this year.