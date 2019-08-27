Cadillac is busy with the development of the next-generation Escalade, which should debut sometime next year, just in time for the 2021 model year. Reports indicate the SUV could get a range-topping version with up to 650 horsepower but we will have to wait approximately one year to see if this information is true. While the new Escalade is in the works, what better time to buy the current one than this month? Why, you may ask.

Here’s why. After discounts of up to $7,500 in the last few months, Cadillac is again offering a huge rebate for the 2019 Escalade. In August this year, you’ll be able to buy the luxury body-on-frame SUV with discounts of up to $8,000. The rebate offer applies to both the regular-length and extended-length Escalade ESV models, and it’s important to note that it is “not available with special finance, lease, and some other offers.”

A quick look at the 2019 model year’s price list reveals you’ll be able to get the base Standard model for $68,490. If you want to upgrade to the Premium Luxury, it will set you back $79,490, instead of the previous price of $86,490. Go for the range-topping Platinum trim, and you’ll have to spend at least $87,590 versus $95,590 before the discount.

During the second quarter of this year, sales of the Escalade were down by two percent to a total of 9,432 units. Still, it’s too early to predict what would be the model’s performance for 2019 as 2018 had a relatively slow start in deliveries but ended up beating 2017. Word on the street is the Escalade is the most profitable line of the brand so we can expect even more or even bigger discounts, like the one from January this year (up to $12,000), to keep demand high.