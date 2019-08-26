The former Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piech had died at age 82, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and many other German media sources. Motor1.com has reached out to Volkswagen for an official statement.

Piech was reportedly attending an event in Upper Bavaria. While having dinner on the evening of August 25, he collapsed. He died at a nearby hospital on August 26. The cause of his passing is not currently available.

Piech was born in 1937 to Anton and Louise Piëch. His mother was Ferdinand Porsche's daughter, making him a grandson to the famed auto engineer. Piech also pursued a career in engineering

This story is still developing.