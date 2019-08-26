We all know pickup trucks are expensive these days. Actually, you can step into the full-size pickup world in the USA for a fairly reasonable sum, provided you’re okay driving a basic vehicle with just modest power and few features. Start checking the option boxes, however, and costs skyrocket faster than a SpaceX launch. Add in a custom build like what you find on this new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, and $70,000 arrives extremely quick.

Technically speaking, the total price for this lifted Silverado is $70,936 as listed at Bachman Chevrolet, the dealer in Louisville, Kentucky selling this monster. A video tour is provided courtesy of Chevy Dude on YouTube, and folks familiar with custom Silverados will recognize this as one of the Black Widow builds from SCA Performance. The truck starts life as an already spiffy Silverado RST with a base price of $47,490, but the Black Widow conversion doesn’t spare details.

Gallery: Chevrolet Silverado RST Custom Black Window

11 Photos

Aside from the big fender flares, custom nerf bars, and ominous Black Widow badging, the truck gets a six-inch suspension lift with custom wheels and big off-road tires. Red brake caliper covers shine through the wheels, and faux vents add a little pizazz to the hood. Inside, the truck gets a custom leather interior with more Black Widow branding, red interior lights, and an admittedly cool Black Widow spider projector that lights up the ground when you open either the driver or passenger side door.

According to Bachman Chevrolet, the upfit adds $18,046 to the final price, bringing the total to the aforementioned $70,936. However, the dealership also lists an “Open House Event Price” of $61,071, which honestly doesn’t sound too bad considering the badassery of this truck. And it’s not like this is the most expensive Silverado you can get – a fully loaded High Country Crew Cab model with four-wheel drive tops $72,000, and it doesn’t even come with spider badges.

Is $61,071 still too much for a new Chevy Silverado with a lift kit and tires, or would you drop this in your garage without a second thought? Let us know what you think.

Source: Bachman Chevrolet, Chevy Dude via YouTube