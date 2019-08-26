The Cadillac ATS-V might be gone, but it’s definitely not forgotten. The compact Caddy – either in coupe or sedan format – was an absolute performance dynamo that arguably bested the competition from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. General Motors dropped the ATS following the 2019 model year, but a fresh report from Muscle Cars & Trucks shows that the automaker isn’t letting it simply fade away. Sort of, anyway.

Within the halls of GM is something called the Performance Driving Team. In short, it’s an official group of gearheads and race fans that invest off-the-clock time to go racing, and right now there’s a 500-horsepower (373-kilowatt) Cadillac ATS-V sedan in their garage. For the last few years, the group has autocrossed in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), and this year, attention shifted away from higher-profile machines like the Camaro and Corvette to the hot-rod ATS-V.

Gallery: Cadillac ATS-V GM Performance Driving Team

3 Photos

Images used with permission from Muscle Cars & Trucks / musclecarsandtrucks.com

Aside from the modest power boost to an even 500, the team added an anti-lag system to keep the turbos spooled up – something that can be a tremendous benefit in the lower-speed, twisting world of autocrossing. The team also pulled approximately 250 pounds of sound deadening and stereo equipment from the car, though plans are in the works to get it even lighter. Camber plates and springs are upgraded for the suspension, but the ATS-V’s awesome Magnetic Ride shocks are still in play. Making the most of those changes are whopping 315/30 18-inch tires all the way around, which are so big they required some fender modifications to make them fit.

Of course, the ATS-V has already been put to pasture so there’s absolutely no hope of seeing similar upgrades offered on a future model. For that matter, we highly doubt the ATS-V’s successor will receive such optional treatment. In fact, the CT4-V already debuted with just 330 estimated hp from a boosted four-cylinder, though we learned soon after the launch that it’s not actually the true ATS-V successor. Camouflaged CT4 prototypes emitting a telltale V6 yowl have been spotted, so hopefully, buyers will at least have a 400-hp compact Caddy for less ambitious autocrossing adventures of their own.

Source: Muscle Cars And Trucks, Alexander Doss via YouTube