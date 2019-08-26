The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette isn't available for you to drive away from the local showroom yet, but a few, pre-production examples are already on the road. This video catches a white 'Vette with the Z51 Performance Package while the car sits in a parking lot at night. The guy with the camera is very impressed with what he sees.

This C8 is white, and the color accentuates the body lines. It also creates a fantastic contrast against the Z51's carbon fiber elements like the mirrors and front fascia trim. The package's larger brakes are an attractive fit with the wheels' widely spaced spokes.

There are a few odd details on this car that point to its pre-production status. In front, the emblem isn't present, which keeps the nose looking clean. The front, passenger wheel has tape over the Corvette logo in the center, but this styling element is exposed on the other wheels.

On the inside, this C8 appears to have the LT2 seats with the Natural color leather interior. The black trim is a great fit with the similar color for the accents on the outside.

The Z51 package adds $5,000 to a C8 Corvette's price. It includes a performance exhaust that adds 5 horsepower (4 kilowatts) and 5 pound-feet (7 Newton-meters) of torque. There's also a more aggressive body kit that features a front splitter, rear wing, and diffuser. For sporty driving, there's a revised suspension setup, electronic limited-slip rear differential, extra powertrain cooling, and bigger brakes. Speccing the Z51, also makes the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension available that can tweak the damping within just 10-15 milliseconds.

The Z51 pack improves the 'Vette's performance in the vast majority of conditions, but the revised aerodynamics cause the top speed to fall slightly to 184 miles per hour (296 kilometers per hour). In stock form, the car can reach 194 mph (312 kph).