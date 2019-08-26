Two Chevrolet Equinox prototypes were spotted testing with heavy camouflage in March this year, suggesting an updated version of the crossover is on the way. The spy photos were taken at General Motors' Milford Proving Grounds and now there’s a new video showing a very similar test car, grabbed on camera in the Death Valley.

In fact, this crossover prototype was filmed by the same YouTuber that also snapped the Buick Verano test car we showed you earlier today. The two were part of the same fleet of General Motors test vehicles and you can easily see a bunch of other disguised cars being prepared for hot weather tests.

Back to the Equinox itself, this trial vehicle wears a lot of camouflage but is already featuring its production body and, most likely, headlights. The only visible difference to the previous test mules is the set of wheels and this car is probably running on summer tires, whereas the ones from March were sitting on winter rubber.

The current version of the SUV was refreshed in 2016 and went on sale for the 2018 model year. The camouflage on this prototype suggests the visual revisions will be significant, including a redesigned and more aggressive front fascia. At the back, the temporary clusters hint at a new shape and graphics for the taillights, which should correspond with the reshaped exhaust pipes.

It’s difficult to predict what the mechanical upgrades for the model will be at this point but our guess is the Equinox will carry over with its current engine range. An important novelty could be the introduction of the Blazer’s nine-speed automatic gearbox, which should boost both performance and efficiency. Major improvements in the infotainment department are most likely also in the cards.