A new spy video catches the continued development of the BMW M2 CS at the Nürburgring and on the roads nearby the famous track. The clip offers a great view of special parts that make the high-performance coupe something that's worth waiting for.

The M2 CS wears an aggressive front fascia with large openings and an eye-catching design at the corners. There's also a new hood with a prominent bulge toward the base of the windshield. The elements combine to make the model's face somewhat meaner than even the existing M2 Competition. The hood, splitter, roof, and mirror caps would be carbon fiber to save weight.

The CS appears to sit even lower than the already aggressive Competition. Reports suggest the model rides on 19-inch forged wheels that would be available in black or a matte gold finish. Customers could also select between sporty Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires or non-Cup rubber for folks that want something a little more friendly for daily use. Carbon-ceramic brakes are reportedly an option, too.

At the back, the CS wears a fairly large trunk lid spoiler and a big diffuser. Both of these parts are reportedly carbon fiber. Dual exhausts exit from each side.

The CS uses BMW's S55 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine that reportedly produces 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) in this application. Torque allegedly remains at the Competition's 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters). Buyers will allegedly be able to pick between a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox or a six-speed manual.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M2 CS Spy Photos

The CS' interior isn't visible in this spy video, but earlier spy shots provide a fantastic look at the cabin. There are heavily bolstered seats and a thick, Alcantara-covered steering wheel. As these photos indicate, the only upholstery color choice would be black with red accents.

The M2 CS will reportedly debut in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Prices will definitely be higher than the $58,900 M2 Competition, and adding lots of options will potentially push the figure above the $69,150 M4 Coupe.