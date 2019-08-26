After setting a rather unusual lap record at an unfinished track with the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche is once again demonstrating the performance benefits to embracing electrification with the upcoming Taycan. Ditching the combustion engine altogether, the pure electric vehicle has set a new record for four-door EVs at the Nürburgring by lapping the famous German circuit in 7 minutes and 42 seconds. That’s only four seconds slower than the Panamera Turbo, which did a lap of the Green Hell in 7:38 back in June 2016.

In the hands of Porsche test driver Lars Kern, the pre-series Taycan completed the slightly shorter 20.6-km (12.8-mile) configuration of the track and its achievement complements another Porsche record achieved at the hugely demanding track. As you may recall, the company also holds the outright Nürburgring record with the bonkers 919 Hybrid Evo, a race car specifically modified for the ‘Ring. Over a year ago, Porsche motorsport driver Timo Bernhard lapped the circuit in a mind-blowing 5 minutes and 19.55 seconds.

Getting back to the Taycan at hand, Porsche specifies the vehicle used for the record-breaking run was the range-topping variant with dual electric motors, one for each axle. Equipped with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, the EV riding on 21-inch wheels offered more than 600 horsepower at the driver’s disposal.

The Taycan will have something called “Porsche 4D-Chassis Control,” which will be tasked to analyze and synchronize in real-time all of the electric sedan’s chassis systems. These will include the adaptive air suspension and electromechanical roll stabilization, which will all work together in harmony to provide maximum performance. These settings will greatly depend on the selected driving mode, with everything sharpened up when Sport Plus mode is turned on.

Ahead of its auto show debut at 2019 IAA in Frankfurt, the 2020 Porsche Taycan will be revealed on September 4 during three events set to take place simultaneously in Germany, China, and Canada. The world premiere will be livestreamed for anyone around the world (with an Internet connection) to see.

As a final note, it's worth pointing out the Panamera Turbo's lap time was achieved on the longer 20.8-km (12.9-mile) configuration of the track.

