We kicked off this week’s spy content with footage of a 2020 Land Rover Defender during final testing, and now we’re continuing with another SUV, but of a different nature. Also spotted performing the last testing rounds, the all-new Mercedes GLE Coupe was carrying minimal camouflage while roaming the streets of Germany. It could be a sign an official reveal is right around the corner, maybe just in time for the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

If that’s the case, the SUV beaten with the coupe stick could debut online in the days to come prior to its possible IAA arrival where it would have to share the spotlight with its chief rival – the new BMW X6. Come to think of it, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe will be celebrating its Euro auto show debut in Frankfurt, so attendees with a soft spot for coupe-SUVs will have a lot to see in Hesse’s largest city.

While we don’t get a clear view of the prototype’s front fascia, we really don’t need it since the design should closely follow that of the regular GLE unveiled at the alternating Paris Motor Show last year. As for the side profile, it doesn’t represent a major departure from the outgoing GLE Coupe, although we have to admit it looks a tad sleeker. That being said, we’re still not sold on the idea of a coupe-SUV mashup.

The biggest changes will occur at the back, which some would say has been the outgoing model’s Achilles’ heel in terms of exterior design. Judging by the dual exhaust tips, we’re looking at a lesser member of the GLE Coupe family as both the AMG 53 and 63 derivatives will boast a quad exhaust system, with round tips for the former and angular tips for the later.

We’re expecting the interior to be essentially carried over from the conventionally shaped GLE, although Mercedes might spice things up a bit considering the “coupe” body style will act as the cooler version. Less practical, but more expensive than the SUV once known as the M-Class, the completely new GLE Coupe will also have to go up against the new Audi Q8.

Much like the normal GLE, the more stylish variant will probably get the electrified “580” treatment with a mild-hybrid V8 positioned below the aforementioned AMG-branded members.