With discounts reaching as high as $6,500 this month, now might be the right time to head to your local Ford dealer and place an order for the F-150. Should you wish to wait for the new model, the fourteenth generation of the workhorse is slated to arrive most likely for the 2021 model year with some pretty big changes.

We’ve already seen spy shots of a fully electric prototype out and about testing, but the conventionally powered F-150 will be going through some updates as well. According to the folks over at Ford Authority, the Blue Oval is looking to retire the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to make room for a brand new, slightly smaller 4.8-liter unit hooked up to the familiar 10-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Spy Shots

20 Photos

It doesn’t have a name yet, but what it does have is some interesting output figures if we were to rely on this report. While just about everyone knows the Coyote is good for 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque, the new naturally aspirated mill is going to pack a yet-to-be-confirmed 420 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm).

The healthy 25 hp and 20 lb-ft (27 Nm) bump will come along with better fuel efficiency as the 4.8-liter V8 is said to be thriftier than the 5.0-liter unit, which can return as much as 23 mpg highway, 17 mpg city, and 19 mpg combined in the rear-wheel-drive F-150s. These improved power and fuel economy numbers might convince more customers to go for the larger engine, which in the case of the Coyote, has not been a popular choice lately, with Ford having to dial down production at the Essex engine plant in Ontario, Canada due to poor demand.

Until the next-gen truck arrives, Ford might not be done updating the current-generation F-150 as a hot Tremor derivative could be in the works to slot between the FX4 Off-Road Package and the all-conquering Raptor.