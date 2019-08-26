If there’s something Cadillac is good at, it’s at making concepts. Remember the spectacular Elmiraj? What about the Ciel or the Escala? Going back further in time, one of the most interesting concepts cars to ever carry the Cadillac crest was the Cien back in 2002. The mid-engined supercar never saw the light of production day, which is the same thing we can say about this purely hypothetical machine that only exists in Photoshop.

Using Cadillac’s latest and greatest design language, the folks over at Car Lifestyle have envisioned a sleek mid-engined machine with a sharp design that might actually remind you of the Cien. With massive air intakes and beefy splitter up front corroborated with a gigantic diffuser and fat exhaust tips mounted up high at the back in McLaren style, the imaginary American supercar screams performance.

The artist has imagined the unnamed Caddy with an F1-like rain light and an ultra-wide grille with slender LED headlights at the upper corners lending the vehicle a futuristic look. Scissor doors would be a natural fit for this type of car, while the large wheels and low ground clearance contribute to the vehicle’s performance-oriented nature.

Getting back to the real world, a supercar represents a tough business case, which is why focusing on SUVs is probably a safer bet. Nevertheless, there’s nothing stopping us from dreaming of a flagship Cadillac supercar with a mid-engined layout in the same vein as the new Corvette C8. If we’re allowed to fantasize, we’d shoehorn the twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 engine behind the car’s seats.

It produces a meaty 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in the CT6-V, but with the Blackwing engine being an all-new development, chances are it can be tuned to deliver even more oomph for a theoretical Cadillac supercar that would be positioned above the C8 in GM’s hierarchy. Speaking of the new Corvette, a recent report suggests the next Z06 will have a Blackwing-based LT7 engine with as much as 800 hp and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque, so the twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 does seem to have room for more power.

For the time being, the adjacent mid-engined Cadillac supercar is only a pipe dream, and perhaps your new wallpaper.