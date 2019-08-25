When Audi announced that it was expanding its offering of high-performance RS vehicles to 6 total models we expected to see a Q7 performance SUV very soon. Although Audi hasn’t released any images quite yet, a fan rendered what we believe is very close to the upcoming Audi Q7 RS.

Audi RS models represent the absolute fastest versions of Audi’s capable luxury vehicles. Traditionally the RS trim level was reserved for sedans, wagons, and smaller SUVs but as the SUV market continues to rapidly expand, we expect to see even more RS SUVs on the horizon.

The beauty of Audi’s RS products lies in its usability. With the added performance comes greater speed and fuel consumption, however, Audi RS products are built to be driven every single day. That means that the upcoming Audi Q7 RS will remain a trusty hauler for a family of 7 with added speed and performance.

Based on performance SUV offerings across the Volkswagen Group's other brands like Lamborghini, Porsche, and Bentley we expect the Q7 RS to use a twin-turbo V8 engine producing around 630 horsepower. This powerful engine will probably make use of an 8-speed automatic like the Lamborghini Urus or Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

To differentiate the Q7 RS from its siblings from Porsche, Lamborghini, and Bentley we expect the Q7 RS to offer a more affordable price and focus more on comfort rather than all-out performance. This strategy should cut down on cross-shopping and allow the Volkswagen Group to cast a wider net of performance luxury SUVs.

The expansion of Audi RS models to vehicles like the Q7 is an important step to help grow the RS brand. An increase in RS sales will help Audi offer more performance vehicles while allowing SUV customers the opportunity to experience the beauty of an Audi RS product.