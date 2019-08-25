709-HP Audi S2 And 540-HP RS4 Avants Accelerate Like A Cheetah

Audis have been known to create some of the fastest station wagons ever. It also helps that their tuning potential allows them to become the ultimate sleeper machines. Besides, who would expect supercar performance numbers from a typically family oriented vehicle? In these videos by YouTube channel AutoTopNL, we get to see timed performance tests for an undoubtedly cool 1994 Audi RS2 that has been significantly tuned, and an equally awesome Audi RS4 Avant.

Let's talk about the first video above with the RS2. 25 years ago, the RS2 made its debut as a limited run, high performance wagon, and was the first ever RS vehicle. It was equipped with a turbocharged 2.2-liter five cylinder engine that was good for 311 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque. The RS2 in the video has been significantly tuned, hitting 709 horsepower and a crazy 553 pound-feet of torque, allowing it to hit a top speed of 188 miles per hour and have a zero to 62 mile per hour time of just 3.5 seconds. Even more impressive is that it can do a 62 to 125 mile per hour run in just around the 5.6 second mark. That is seriously fast, and it doesn't stray far away from its bigger brother and successor.

In the second video, we take a look at the 2018 Audi RS4 Avant, the fourth generation of the RS4. This RS4 is equipped with biturbo 2.9-liter V6 with an eight-speed automatic and is good for 450 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. With some tuning and performance parts, the RS4 Avant in the video takes things up a notch with 540 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque; all of this through a sophisticated all-wheel drive system. This allows the RS4 Avant to hit a top speed of 188 miles per hour, and clock in a zero to 62 mile per hour time of just 3.6 seconds.

The second video also shows some comprehensive timing for the different speeds that were measured, so be sure to check those out to get an idea for what kind of performance this "family car" can bring.