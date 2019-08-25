Marital disputes aren't something to look forward to and oftentimes the process causes a lot of headaches. While some will resolve to settle things on the court or any other conventional way, there's this couple who settled theirs on a drag strip using their hell-raising Dodge cars.

The wife, who's driving a Hellcat Charger, faced her husband, who's behind the wheel of a Hellcat Challenger, is going on a duel on a drag strip. Of course, we're kidding about the marital dispute and nobody knows why the couple decides to race against each other but one thing's for sure – this couple is among the coolest we've seen so far.

Now, before you watch the video on top of this page, let's settle the score between the two cars by comparing their spec sheets. Both cars are powered by the same monstrous mill – the 6.2-Liter V8 Hemi Hellcat engine that initially produces 707 horsepower (527 kiloWatts) and 650 pound-feet (880 Newton-meters) of torque.

But, according to the description of the video, this couple's Hellcats are tuned to E85 and have 750 hp apiece.

Naturally, however, there's quite a gap between the weight of the two cars considering the beer consumed by the husband on a daily basis. Just kidding.

On the contrary, the wife's four-door Hellcat Charger weighs heavier than the husband's Hellcat Challenger, but not by a mile.

So what do you think? Which one won this husband versus wife drag race? Who washed the dishes that night?