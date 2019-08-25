Having a lot of cash to spend on cars has its perils, too. With a multitude of choices out there, it would be hard to decide as to which car to go for. But certainly, buying a Rolls-Royce will always be part of that equation. The lineup of ultra-luxurious vehicles offers exclusivity to its patrons, so much so that they can even commission and name a customized color after them.

Car collector Michael Fux, however, has not only one of these bespoke colors. He now has 10 commissioned colors, all named after him, with this Fux Orange Cullinan as the latest of the bunch.

Of note, this is the 12th bespoke Rolls-Royce that Fux has commissioned for himself.

If this orange Cullinan looks familiar, that's because Odell Beckham Jr. has wrapped his own Cullinan before with Cleveland Browns-themed color, similar to what Fux has. What differs, however, is that Fux went to Rolls-Royce and had all the customizations done before the car rolled out of the showroom. Now, that's luxury.

Fux's Orange Cullinan was unveiled by Torsten Müller-Ötvös himself, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. A number of customizations have also been done inside the car, as with other cars made by the brand.

"Michael is a true patron of our Rolls-Royce Bespoke artistry. He has continually brought us color challenges ranging from exterior finishes to perfect color matching for a variety of materials throughout his creations. For more than a decade, my team has never failed to deliver for him and the brand. He has created a collection of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars that will grace the lawn of Pebble Beach and Concours around the world for the next century," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Aside from the Fux Orange Cullinan, these are the other colors that Rolls-Royce has commissioned for Michael Fux, which can only be used by, or with, permission from Mr. Fux himself: Fux Fuxia Pearl (Phantom), Fux Fuxia (Dawn), Fux Blue Candy (Dawn), Fux Intense Jade Pearl (Phantom), Fux Aequus Green Jade Pearl (Wraith), Fux White (Ghost), Fux Purple Candy (Phantom Drophead Coupé), Fux Red Candy (Phantom Drophead Coupé), and Fux Yellow (Phantom Drophead Coupé).

