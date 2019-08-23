It will feature a "distinctive brand-adequate identity."
Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQV in production guise. It’s the brand latest addition to the van sector, where it also sells the Citan light commercial vehicle in some markets. The vehicle is basically a rebadged and more refined version of the Renault Kangoo, which in turn shares a lot of components with the budget Dacia Dokker. The German marque has just confirmed things won’t change in that regard when the new-generation model arrives.
The new Citan will soon go into development in cooperation with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Basically, this means it will share its underpinnings with the new Kangoo and Dokker, which will be the next logical step in expanding the strategic cooperation between Daimler and the Alliance. No exact timeframe for the launch of the new Citan has been provided, but we expect to see it in about two years’ time from now. More importantly, an all-electric version will also be part of the portfolio.
"The new Citan will undergo a comprehensive new development and clearly be recognizable as a Mercedes-Benz at first glance. We will provide for a distinctive brand-adequate identity in the successor of our small van," Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, explains.
The top manager in Mercedes’ LCV division is probably trying to address criticism from media representatives and customers that the Citan doesn’t justify its high price tag. In Germany, the model kicks off from €14,990 (approximately $16,585 at the current exchange rates) for the base model and is offered with the same engine range as the Kangoo. The Citan got Renault’s latest 1.5-liter dCi diesel in February this year.
The LCV is not the only rebadged vehicle Mercedes is offering its customers. The X-Class is a posher version of the Nissan Navara but demand for the luxury truck is not especially great. In fact, the manufacturer is even considering discontinuing the model.
Note: A design sketch of the current Citan is pictured at the top of this article.
