Munich. With a comprehensively updated and significantly extended model range and the establishment of an independent product category, the premium manufacturer BMW has redefined its position within the luxury segment. The choice of vehicles, which in addition to brand-typical driving pleasure offer a maximum level of exclusiveness and attractiveness, is now more diverse and innovative than ever before. And the spectrum at the top of BMW’s model range is wider than it has ever been. Classic sedans, luxury sports cars with conventional and plug-in hybrid drive as well as a Sports Activity Vehicle each provide in an individual way for highly emotional driving experience. The vehicle’s prominent status is symbolised in the model designation by the numbers 7 or 8 respectively. The model offensive is one of the central fields of action within the corporate NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy for securing the sustainable growth of the BMW Group on the global automotive markets.

Two years after the commencement of the model offensive in the luxury segment, BMW offers to the most discerning target groups in the luxury segment a unique variety of vehicles that combine the utmost exclusivity and a superior driving experience. The modernisation and extension of the product range in this segment began with the new BMW 8 Series Coupe. The two-door model was developed alongside the long-distance racing car BMW M8 GTE and combines outstanding dynamics with sporty elegance and cutting-edge luxury. With the new BMW 8 Series Convertible, one can now add fascinating open-air pleasure to the unique driving experience. September 2019 will see the arrival of the third member of the model series. Superior performance characteristics can be experienced in the four-door BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe on four fully-fledged seats.

The new BMW 7 Series once again sets benchmarks in the luxury sedan segment. With its expressive design, extensively further developed drive technology and groundbreaking innovations in the areas of operation and digitalisation, it got off to a successful start on the worldwide automobile market. As many as three plug-in hybrid models underscore the pioneering character of the new luxury sedan. The car’s electric drive is powered by a lithium ion battery of the latest generation and combined with a straight six-cylinder petrol engine. This results in a significant increase in sportiness, efficiency and electric range. The new BMW X7 has been in great international demand right from the word go. The Sports Activity Vehicle embodies a new understanding of luxury, in which presence, exclusiveness and generousness go hand in hand with supreme sportiness and off-road performance.

Two extraordinary BMW luxury segment models reflect the future of the sports car. With an avant-garde design and a both powerful and efficient plug-in hybrid drive system, the BMW i8 Coupe (combined fuel consumption 1.8 l/100 km; combined power consumption 14.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 42 g/km) has become the epitome of sustainable sportiness. In addition to the characteristic combination of performance and locally emission-free mobility, the BMW i8 Roadster (combined fuel consumption 2.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption 14.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 46 g/km) offers the promise of a fascinating open-air driving experience. Only a few weeks after its market launch, it replaced the BMW i8 Coupe as the world’s most widely sold plug-in hybrid sports car.