Advanced RV is selling one of its custom-made Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based motorhomes, the 2019 Baja. It is built on the 2019 version of the bus and has absolutely everything you’ll ever need for your summer vacation. Plus more.

Starting with the Iridium Silver exterior, it’s not super special. The only visible differences compared to a stock 2019 Sprinter are the driver side skirt with integrated charging and clean water ports, as well as the shiny Alcoa wheels.

Inside the cabin, it’s an entirely different world. Advanced RV has created a bright green and turquoise interior with an electrically-foldable sofa bed, a fridge/freezer, “quiet” air conditioner, microwave, floor heat, and 24-inch Vizio Smart TV (with Apple TV). All the functions are controlled through an integrated touchscreen panel, which also provides information about the battery voltage (800 A/H lithium battery bank installed), the level of freshwater, and more.

The motorhome rides on air suspension and has a diesel heater, providing hot water when needed. Everything in the living space seems to be exactly where you would expect it to be and it’s the same story in the driving area. That’s because the RV is based on a fully loaded 2019 Sprinter, which includes Mercedes’ latest infotainment system, luxury leather seats with electric adjustment, engine start-stop button, and other.

Most of the panels inside are finished in bright green – it looks good in the official photos and we bet it’s even prettier in person. The price? It will probably make you feel blue, however. Advanced RV asks $328,013 for one of its latest creations and, given all the features that it comes with, this is probably a fair price. Keep in mind the motorhome is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel engine mated to a seven-speed automatic. The odometer shows just 56 miles (90 kilometers).