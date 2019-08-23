Formerly known as Polestar, Cyan Racing took down the Nürburgring record for a four-door production car with a Volvo S60 Polestar back in 2016, but decided to keep the accomplishment a secret for about a year. That record has since been improved several times, therefore the company no longer holds the title with that car. However, the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept picks up where the S60 Polestar left off by claiming the record for the fastest four-door car around the Green Hell.

Cyan Racing has a different approach this time around as they’re announcing the record-breaking attempt soon after it happened and are also providing video proof. Behind the wheel of the 528-horsepower sedan was WCTR Lynk & Co Cyan Racing driver Thed Björk who lapped the full 20.8-km (12.9-mile) layout of the Nordschleife (“North Loop”) in 7 minutes and 20.1 seconds while averaging 105.8 mph (170.4 kph). In the press release, Cyan Racing wishes to point out other automakers often use the slightly shorter 20.6-km (12.8-mile) configuration of the track, therefore the concept’s lap time is even more impressive.

Gallery: Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept sets front-wheel drive and four-door Nurburgring records

15 Photos

The Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept has thus managed to shave off three seconds from the lap time achieved by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which recently completed a run of the 20.8-km track in 7 minutes and 23.1 seconds. In the process, the speedy sedan also obliterated the record for the fastest front-wheel-drive car on the famous German track, previously held by the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R with a time of 7 minutes and 45.3 seconds for the full official lap.

As for the shorter version of the circuit, the car completed the course in 7 minutes and 15.1 seconds, which is better than Jag’s 7 minutes and 18.3 seconds and Renault’s 7 minutes and 40.1 seconds.

Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept provides a meaty 528 horsepower and 504 Newton-meters (372 pound-feet) of torque channeled to the front axle through a six-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifts. It does the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) run in 4.4 seconds and the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) sprint in 10 seconds before topping out at 193 mph (310 kph).

Notice how we keep calling it a concept? That’s because it is. Motor1.com got in touch with Cyan Racing in an attempt to better understand the car’s exact status. While it’s officially a concept car, we were told the vehicle used to set the two records is road legal and registered in Sweden. In addition, a production version will be sold “in very limited numbers to VIP customers” in the same specification as the concept.

Is that enough to make it worthy of the fastest front-wheel drive and four-door production car titles at the ‘Ring? It’s up to you to decide. For what it's worth, the outright four-door record is held by the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR with a lap time of 6 minutes and 57 seconds.

'