The days when convertibles were regarded as the go-to answer to solving a midlife crisis seem to be over, at least in Richard Hammond’s vision. In what is essentially an ad from DriveTribe for the Ford Ranger Raptor, The Grand Tour host praises the diesel performance truck by demonstrating its off-road chops while taking his “colleagues” to a conference.

About to hit the big five-oh, The Hamster appreciates the meaty Ranger not just for how capable it is while tackling that bumpy “shortcut” on the way to the conference, but for being an all-round vehicle. With four doors, loads of tech, and plenty of space inside the cabin for five people, Hammond finds Blue Oval’s pickup truck as the answer to all of his grown-up needs.

Still nowhere to be found in Ford’s U.S. lineup where it would make perfect sense, the Ranger Raptor is a versatile truck offered exclusively in the double cab body style. It’s on sale in Europe, Australia and other parts of the world with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel equipped with a pair of turbochargers. The mill pumps out 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and a generous 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to both axles via a ten-speed automatic transmission.

If the Ranger Raptor will ever come to North America, and there have been some signs that it might, the beefy truck will probably eschew the diesel to make room for a larger V6 EcoBoost engine. The 2.7-liter unit delivers 325 hp (242 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) in the F-150, so it would be a perfect match for the go-faster Ranger.

However, a U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor might not see the light of production day until the pickup truck’s next generation, so not for at least several years.

P.S. No cars were flipped over during the making of this ad, probably.