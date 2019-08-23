GMC unveiled the Granite concept way back in 2010 at the Detroit Auto Show to signal its interest in joining the small crossover fray. About a year later, a report emerged about the company’s plan to introduce a production version, but it never happened. In 2015, the company applied for the trademark a second time. A few months ago, GMC applied to obtain the rights to the trademark once again, thus reigniting the rumors about a production version to serve as the automaker’s entry-level model.

Our colleagues at GM Authority wanted to find out straight from the horse’s mouth the situation with the Granite, and the answer they received might disappoint you. According to Mark Alger, Regional Marketing Manager at GMC Canada, there’s not going to be a sub-Terrain model in the foreseeable future. Here’s what he said:

"I’m going to give you a definitive no on that one. We want to position GMC as a premium brand, focus on our trucks and capitalize on the AT4 name. We recently announced that we’ll be opening up the AT4 variant to all our products. This is where our focus is at right now.”

Whether the “Granite” nameplate will be put to good use on another model remains to be seen, but now we know for sure GMC doesn’t want to launch a subcompact crossover to rival models like the Jeep Renegade, Honda HR-V, Ford EcoSport, and the Nissan Kicks. Philippe-André Bisson of GM Canada product communications admitted in an interview with GM Authority that the “Granite” moniker has been registered more than just once by General Motors, but an actual production model to serve as the base crossover is not going to happen.

Since we’re on the subject of trademarks, let’s keep in mind GM filed an application in the U.S. to secure the rights for the “Envoy” name, which was used between 1997 and 2008 for a midsize SUV. With the Chevy Blazer back, perhaps GMC could be looking to launch its own more upscale version as it was the case with the previous Envoy.