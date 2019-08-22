Do you like displays? Because the 2020 Porsche Taycan has all of them. Following a teaser on August 20, Porsche has released six images of the new electric car’s cabin ahead of its early September debut, showing a digitally intensive cockpit that brings the company’s interior design language firmly into the 21st century.

That’s not to say the Taycan abandons Porsche design tradition. The dash retains a two-element layout with a horizontally focused “upper wing” with an upright face and a narrow “lower wing” where the transmission tunnel would be on a gas-powered car. Look at the Taycan’s cabin alongside a 911 (we've conveniently made that possible below – forgive the offset angle in the 911) and the resemblance is obvious.

There’s never been a 911 with so many displays, though. The crown jewel of the Taycan’s cockpit is an enormous 16.8-inch curved display atop the steering column. The design is, frankly, striking. Our reaction to seeing it earlier this week at an embargoed backgrounder was a bit like the first time we saw the massive center display in the Tesla Model S – there’s never been anything like this attached to a mass-produced car before. Surrounding the display are touch-capacitive buttons that control the headlights, stability control, suspension firmness, and judging by the image released, the vehicle’s ride height.

The huge screen should be plenty functional, too, giving drivers four separate preset modes which they can easily cycle through via the steering wheel. The standard setup (shown below) will be familiar to any Porsche enthusiast, as it emulates the five-dial layout that’s adorned the brand’s vehicles for decades. A center “dial” features a digital speedometer with a power meter surrounding it, in place of a central tachometer. Two separate “dials” flank the central portion, with information getting less important the further from the center you look.

There’s never been a 911 with so many displays.

Two map settings turn the cluster into an extension of the navigation screen, including a reduced mode that simply replaces the center dial. A Full Map mode takes up the entire 16.8-inch display. Finally, a Pure setting limits the display to just the speed, traffic signs, and a simple arrow for navigation.

Look right of the instrument cluster and there’s a 10.9-inch touchscreen where you’d expect it. Look even further and there’s yet another screen where you wouldn’t – right in front of the passenger. When these screens are off, though, they blend neatly into the dash. Praise be to Porsche for resisting the tablet-style temptation that’s gripping the auto industry.

Both displays use an operating system that’s distinct from the infotainment you’d find in other modern Porsches. A customizable home screen looks cleaner and smarter than Porsche’s current infotainment, although the three-tile layout (shown on the passenger display, below) reminds us a bit too much of the current version of BMW’s iDrive system. A screen showing individual tiles allows the driver to access specific apps and put the appropriate information front and center, if the reconfigurable three-tile setup is too much.

The center console houses a third (or fourth, if you tick the box for the passenger display) screen, spanning 8.4 inches. It’s the primary interface for the climate controls, but the lower portion doubles as a haptic touchpad. It’s like an idealized version of Lexus’ trackpad setup and it also includes handwriting recognition. The lower screen can also show the charge level while parked and plugged in.

The forward-thinking nature of Taycan’s cabin does have a downside and it comes in the form of yet another virtual assistant for us to argue with. Simply say “Hey Porsche” followed by a natural-language command, and the car responds. We’re expecting similar functionality (for better or worse) to the systems introduced by rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Another advanced nod comes in the form of electrically controlled climate control vents. Paired with a “Virtual Airflow Control” system, owners can select presets for airflow from the climate control system and adjust the electric shutters independently. Finally, an additional 5.9-inch display manages the climate controls in the rear as part of an optional four-zone climate control package. Porsche says traditional louvers belong in the past – we’ll need to play with these electric things more before we’ll agree, though.

Beyond the overhaul to the design and the implementation of a glass cockpit that’d make an F-22 Raptor pilot jealous, Porsche has taken some steps toward sustainability, too. Optional “Race-Tex” upholstery, made from recycled polyester fiber, produces far less carbon dioxide during production. The floor carpets also use recycled materials. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to interact with either of these materials, although we fully support the use of sustainable cabin materials.

We’ll have much more on the Porsche Taycan, including a full deep dive, when it debuts on September 4.