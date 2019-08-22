The Ram 1500 Big Horn Low Down concept debuted at the 2018 SEMA Show as a pickup riding two inches lower than stock in a style that evokes the aesthetic of the minitruck modding scene from the 1990s, and the company has been gauging customer reaction into putting the suspension lowering kit into production. FCA even brought the custom pickup to its festivities at the Woodward Dream Cruise and drove it around to see what people thought.

Gallery: Ram 1500 SEMA Concepts

9 Photos

FCA's Mopar parts division is still deciding whether or not to add the lowering kit to its vast list of aftermarket goods, according to Motor Trend. Creating a production version would potentially force engineers to relocate the airbag trigger sensors because the altered ride height might put them too low. A final decision about selling the kit should happen by early 2020.

See The Low Down's Original Debut: Ram Rides Into SEMA With Two 1500 Pickup Truck Concepts

The Low Down concept makes the most of its dropped ride height by rolling on 22-inch wheels with gloss black faces and Brass Monkey accents. In front, there's a Mopar hood with a pair of raised sections. Subtle fender flares adorn the sides of the body. A one-piece hard tonneau cover creates a sleek appearance over the bed. The custom truck's exterior is black on the upper section and silver for the rest, in addition to a skinny Brass Monkey stripe separating the two colors.

The powertrain is the familiar 5.7-liter Hemi V8. It breathes through Mopar's cold-air intake, and there are five-inch exhaust tips exiting out of the rear.

The interior of the truck has brushed and polished door sill plates that have the Ram logo. There are Mopar concept bright pedals and all-weather floor mats, too.