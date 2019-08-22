While Ford has confirmed the starting price for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, there’s a lot we still don’t know about options. A leaked order guide provides some insight, but without confirmation from Ford, prices could change before the new Mustang hits the streets later this year. One pricey option in the order guide was the painted stripes for $10,000. That’s a hefty price tag. A new video, above, corroborates the leaked order guide, reiterating the $10,000 painted racing stripes.

The video, from the Speed Phenom YouTube Channel, says the painted stripes cost $10,000 because Ford has to ship the car to Penske. The painted stripes eliminate gaps often associated with vinyl stripes, which noticeably end before the end of the body panel, exposing the edge of the vinyl. The painted stripes have no such edge or gap, wrapping around the edge of the panel. That’s a key difference between the stripe types. The leaked order guide listed the vinyl stripes as a $1,000 option. We’ve reached out to Ford to see if they will confirm the $10,000 price tag for the painted stripes.

The painted racing stripes are one of the pricer options for the GT500. If the leaked order guide is correct, a black roof is $695, a carbon-fiber instrument panel is $1,000, and Recaro seats are $1,500. It’s easy to get the price of the GT500 above six figures.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Shelby GT500

165 Photos

Another significant number associated with the high-performance Mustang is its output – 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) from its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine. Ford claims the GT500 can go 0-100-0 miles per hour (0-161-0 kilometers per hour) in just 10.6 seconds while clocking a sub-11-second quarter-mile time. Ford limits top speed to 180 mph (289.6 kph).

If Ford doesn’t get back to us, we’ll have to wait for confirmation on option prices. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long. The GT500 goes on sale later this year.