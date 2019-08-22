If you're shopping for a rugged truck, there is nearly $6,000 in incentives available on the 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, according to Cars Direct. The automaker's offers don't generally apply to this off-road-oriented trim level. The only downside of this deal is that it's not available nationwide, so if you're intrigued, check with your local showroom.

Gallery: 2019 Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, And 4Runner TRD Pro

The 2019 Tacoma TRD Pro starts at $44,080 after the $1,120 destination fee. These incentives give customers the choice of taking $1,500 off the cost or getting 1.9 percent financing for 60 months and $750 in bonus cash. According to Cars Direct, taking the finance deal would save $5,890 over a six percent APR loan on the pickup previously.

The incentive offers for the Tacoma TRD Pro run through September 3, so curious buyers have a little time to think about the purchase. The deals don't extend to any of the other TRD Pro trims, like on the 4Runner, Sequoia, or Tundra.

While these incentives apply to the 2019 Tacoma, it's worth noting that the 2020 model arriving later this year has a slight refresh. For the latest TRD Pro, the truck has sequential LED headlights and daytime running lights. There are now black inserts in the taillights, and the pickup's wheels have an updated design. The cabin gets a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat and eight-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa connectivity.

The Tacoma TRD Pro rides on sophisticated Fox shocks with multiple bypass zones that let them become progressively stiffer with compressed. The ones at the back have external reservoirs. A bigger front sway bar sharpens handling. The truck rides an inch higher than other Tacomas, too. A skid plate underneath the pickup protects the vital mechanical components. An optional TRD Desert Air Intake adds a snorkel on the A-pillar so that the engine can breathe cleaner air.