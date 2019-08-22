In July this year, Hyundai teased a mysterious new model that is bound to debut during this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show in September. A few weeks later, we discovered the South Korean company will bring the new generation i10 to the show but this won’t be the only exciting premiere from the marque. A new teaser image hints at an all-electric concept, dubbed the 45, with a global debut scheduled for September 10 in Hall 11 of the Frankfurt exhibition.

At this point, Hyundai is not revealing a lot about the study. The short press release accompanying the image tells us the 45 concept will serve as a preview of the brand’s design language for its upcoming zero-emission models. More precisely, it will “act as a symbolic milestone for Hyundai’s future EV design.”

The overall appearance of the prototype is “inspired by looking back at the brand’s first model in the 1970s” and this is visible mostly from the angular shapes. The concept represents an evolution of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, where “Sensuous” stands for “enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design,” while “Sportiness,” apparently, is “determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions.”

No technical details are revealed but we know the 45 study will be powered by an all-electric powertrain. According to some sources, the car could feature customizable components, and the (sort of) digital fascia with illuminated headlight contours also hints about that. In an older press release from earlier this month, Hyundai explained it will try to imagine “how future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes.”

