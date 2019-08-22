When an automaker uses not one, not two, but three exclamation marks in the title of its press release, you can tell that company is truly excited about the news it’s about to share. That’s what Audi of America did earlier this week with the RS6 Avant it’s bringing for the first time as a direct rival for the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon.

Motor1.com’s long-time friend Auditography was invited by the Ingolstadt-based marque to see the supercar disguised as a wagon before its big debut, and now that the embargo is finally over, his video is up and running on YouTube gathering hundreds of thousands of views in a matter of hours. The impressively wide and aggressive body reinforces our love for wagons, especially ones that can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, 0 to 124 mph (100 kph) in 12 seconds and top out at 190 mph (305 kph). That’s still 10 mph less than the 200-mph Alpina B5 Touring a.k.a. world’s fastest production wagon, but still mighty impressive given the car’s size and weight.

The RS6 Avant is more than just an S6 Avant on steroids as aside from the flared wheel arches, Audi’s largest-ever oval exhaust tips, and the massive air intakes, the company took a step further and borrowed the headlights from the A7 Sportback. It’s a nice surprise and suits the super wagon quite nicely, but if there’s one thing we would change, it would have to be the silver trim at the back. Thankfully, customers will be able to opt for black or carbon trim packages that will solve that “issue.”

Audi will sell the RS6 Avant with standard 21-inch wheels, but those willing to go all out will be able to opt for enormous 22-inch alloys matched with the biggest brakes ever fitted to a car carrying the Four Rings. A massive 80 millimeters (3.1 inches) wider than the regular A6 Avant, Audi’s ultimate wagon only shares the front doors, roof, and tailgate with the base model, with everything else redesigned or borrowed from the A7. Speaking of which, aside from the headlights, the grille and front bumper have also been sourced from Audi’s biggest Sportback.

Its rear-biased Quattro system sends 60% of the available power to the back wheels in normal conditions, but the percentage can grow to as much as 85% under hard acceleration. When there’s not much grip available, the AWD setup will channel up to 70% to the front axle. Add into the mix rear-wheel steering and an adaptive air suspension, Audi’s fourth generation of the RS6 Avant is a technological tour de force wrapped in a long-roof package.

Audi of America will have the RS6 Avant on sale at some point in 2020. There’s no word about pricing just yet, but with the E63 S Wagon carrying an eye-watering MSRP of $108,850, it’s safe to say its opponent from Audi won’t be cheap either.