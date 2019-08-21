If you're looking for a performance pickup from the Blue Oval but don't want a Raptor, check out the F-150 LM650 from the dealer Long McArthur Ford in Salina, Kansas. The muscle truck adds a Rousch-sourced supercharger on top of the 5.0-liter V8 to pump out 650 horsepower(485 kilowatts). It looks a little meaner, too, although not quite as aggressive as a Raptor.

The truck starts as a well-optioned F-150 Lariat. In addition to the supercharger, Long McArthur adds Rousch's active exhaust system that makes the engine sound especially angry. A Rousch-sourced two-inch suspension lift with Fox shocks creates a more rugged stance while still looking like something that might come from the factory.

The body features a revised bumper cover with extra LEDs, but the hood scoop's dual openings are the more eye-catching change at the front end. A set of body-color fender flares cover 20-inch wheels with 35-inch BF Goodrich tires. Blue stripes cover the entire length of the body, including the grille, hood, roof, tonneau cover, and tailgate. The inside of the bed now has carpet, so don't plan on hauling dirt or rocks back there unless you don't mind it getting stained.

Long McArthur currently lists the F-150 LM650 for $84,445 online, which includes a listed $5,500 dealer discount. It comes with a five-year/60,000-mile warranty.

For comparison, a Raptor in the Supercrew body like this truck starts at $57,435 after the $1,595 destination charge. However, it also has 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) less than the LM650.