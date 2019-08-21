Hide press release Show press release

2020 Honda Civic Si Launching with Styling and Performance Updates

Aug 21, 2019 - TORRANCE, Calif.

Refreshed styling gives Civic Si Coupe and Sedan an even more aggressive look

Shorter final-drive ratio for more responsive acceleration

Standard Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assist technologies

On the heels of several technology and interior upgrades introduced for model year 2019, the 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan and Si Coupe are further improved with front and rear styling updates, new more refined LED headlight designs, and a revised final-drive ratio for more responsive acceleration. Additionally, Honda Sensing® is now standard equipment on Civic Si Sedan and Coupe. Arriving in dealers September 6, the 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan and Coupe will have a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $25,000.

Exterior and Interior Design

The Civic Si Coupe and Sedan both benefit from exterior styling enhancements befitting the model's aggressive driving dynamics. These include revised styling to the lower bumper fog light housings, which now feature gloss black surrounding trim and a body-color crossbar. The Honda-signature "wing" grille crossbar is also updated, and the headlights for Si Coupe and Sedan are now multi-element LED lamps with a wider and longer light beam. Civic Si also receives new LED fog lights. In the rear, Si Sedan gets a new lower bumper treatment to match the new front design, with gloss black surrounding trim and a body-color crossbars. All Civic Si models now ride on new matte black 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season performance tires, with summer tires available as a factory option.

Inside, both Civic Si Coupe and Sedan feature updated sport seats with red accents on the seat bottom and seat back. Also, there's new red trim highlighting the instrument panel. The changes compliment interior upgrades made last year that included an updated Display Audio system with physical buttons and a volume knob, bigger cupholders and more.

Powertrain and Chassis

The sport-tuned Civic Si models are highly praised thanks to their exceptionally responsive high-torque turbo engine, sophisticated and sporty chassis tuning and outstanding overall value. Since introduction, the Si Sedan and Coupe have collected multiple awards, including 2018 and 2019 Car and Driver "10Best" and Editor's Choice awards.

The sport-tuned Si variants of the award-winning 10th generation Civic lineup boast numerous standard performance features, including a powerful 205-horsepower, 1.5-liter, direct injected and turbocharged in-line 4-cylinder engine, a slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission, a helical limited-slip differential, and adjustable two-mode adaptive damper system. New this year is a 6-percent shorter final-drive ratio, giving the Civic Si improved acceleration feel.

2019 Civic Si Sedan and Coupe Powertrain Details

Engine

1.5L DOHC direct-injected turbocharged 4-cylinder

Transmission

6-speed manual

Horsepower @ rpm (SAE net)

205 @ 5,700

Torque @ rpm (lb.-ft., SAE net)

192 @ 2100-5000

Required fuel

Regular unleaded (premium recommended)

CARB emissions rating

LEV3-ULEV125

Tune-up interval

No scheduled tune-ups required for 100,000 +/- miles

Packaging

As part of the 10th generation Civic family, the 2020 Civic Sedan and Coupe offer class-leading interior volume that rivals many midsize cars, proof that driving an exciting performance car doesn't have to come with the sacrifice of everyday practicality. Front seat passengers enjoy generous amounts of leg and headroom and a cleverly designed center console offers a surprising amount of flexible storage space. Civic also offers additional storage on a tray under the dash for items that may require quick access, such as a wallet. This additional storage also houses the USB input used for functions including the Display Audio system's Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, allowing drivers to keep their phones out of sight while driving. Alternatively, a convenient pass-through to the upper section lets drivers easily secure their phones while keeping the USB cord from cluttering the interior. Next to the USB input is a convenient 12-volt power source.

Rear seat passengers are treated to excellent legroom and headroom as well, and the generous, midsize-like cargo space – up to 15.1 cu. ft. in sedan and up to 12.1 cu. ft. in coupe – is supplemented by 60/40 split folding rear seatbacks to accommodate longer loads when necessary, with release handles for the seatbacks conveniently located in the trunk and the passenger compartment.

Features and Technology

For 2020, Civic Si Sedan and Coupe models include the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive systems as standard equipment, including new automatic high beams. Also new for the 2020 model year is Active Sound Control, which uses the audio system to enhance the engine sound during aggressive driving. Additional standard features include upscale items such as an electronic parking brake with an automatic Brake Hold feature and a 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster. Civic Si also includes new 18-inch matte-finish alloy wheels, a power moonroof, Honda's exclusive LaneWatch™ side-view camera, hands-free entry with push button start and walk-away auto lock, a 450-watt premium audio system with 10 speakers, and heated front seats and body-color exterior mirrors.

This year's changes build on model year 2019 (MY19) changes, which included the addition of multiple usability updates. Enhancements to technology and connectivity for MY19 included an updated Display Audio system with physical buttons and a volume knob, improved voice recognition and Bluetooth® integration with easier device pairing, a USB sub-cord, upgraded steering wheel controls for simplified operation, and physical buttons for fan speed. Other changes included a new center console cupholder that better holds larger beverages, and an updated electronic parking brake with an indicator light.

Safety and Driver Assistive Features

For the 2020 model year, Civic Si Sedan and Coupe models feature the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment. Honda Sensing® includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) incorporating Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW). Additionally, all Honda Civic models receive automatic high beams as part of their Honda Sensing® package.

The 2020 Honda Civic Si also features a long list of standard active and passive safety features, including Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control, driver and passenger front and side airbags, side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist and Honda's next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure. The Civic family is designed to achieve a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Civic Si features a multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines, and comes with Honda LaneWatch™ as standard equipment.

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTIVE FEATURES

Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) (HS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) (HS)

Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) (HS)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) (HS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS)

Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Multi-Angle Rearview Camera

Honda LaneWatch™

Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) Body Structure

Advanced Front Airbags

SmartVent® Front Side Airbags

Side Curtain Airbags with Rollover Sensor

3-Point Seat Belts at all seating positions

Front 3-Point Seat Belts w/ Automatic Tensioning System

Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren (LATCH): Lower Anchors (2nd-Row Outboard), Tether Anchors (2nd-Row All)

Driver's and Front Passenger's Seat-Belt Reminder

Child-Proof Rear Door Locks

HS = Honda Sensing®

2020 Civic Si Pricing & Fuel Economy Ratings



TRIM

MSRP1

MSRP

including $930

Destination Charge

EPA

Fuel Economy Ratings2

(city/highway/combined)

Civic Si Coupe

$25,000

$25,930

26/36/30

Civic Si Coupe w/Summer Tires

$25,200

$26,130

26/36/30

Civic Si Sedan

$25,000

$25,930

26/36/30

Civic Si Sedan w/Summer Tires

$25,200

$26,130

26/36/30

The Civic Coupe and Si are produced in Ontario, Canada, with its turbocharged engine produced exclusively at the Anna, Ohio engine plant using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

