The Honda Sensing driver assistance technology suite also comes standard now.
The 2020 Honda Civic Si looks subtly more stylish thanks to small but meaningful changes at the front and rear. It goes on sale September 6, and prices start at $25,930 (after the mandatory $930 destination charge) for both the coupe and sedan body styles.
Gallery: 2020 Honda Civic Si
A 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 205 horsepower (153 kilowatts) and six-speed manual still power the Civic Si. However, Honda makes the final-drive ratio six-percent shorter to improve acceleration. The company doesn't provide a specific time, though. "As a rule, Honda doesn’t provide 0-60 figures because parameters can vary so greatly," company spokesperson Jessica Pawl told Motor1.com. "Unfortunately, at this point, we’re only able to provide that acceleration is more responsive on the new model."
The 2020 Civic Si wears a revised front fascia that now brings bits of the body color into the top of the corner inlets. New LED headlights have a sharper shape than the previous lamps. At the back, the massive faux outlets are gone, and a narrow strip of fake mesh now stretches across the bumper.
The tweaks to the inside are a bit smaller. Red trim now adorns the seats and instrument panel.
The Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance technology now comes standard on the Si. The features include adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, road departure warning, and automatic high beams. The company also adds an Active Sound Control system that emits a fake engine sound from the stereo during aggressive driving.
Check out the table below for full 2020 Civic Si pricing.
|
TRIM
|
MSRP
|
MSRP
|
EPA
|
Civic Si Coupe
|
$25,000
|
$25,930
|
26/36/30
|
Civic Si Coupe w/Summer Tires
|
$25,200
|
$26,130
|
26/36/30
|
Civic Si Sedan
|
$25,000
|
$25,930
|
26/36/30
|
Civic Si Sedan w/Summer Tires
|
$25,200
|
$26,130
|
26/36/30
Source: Honda
2020 Honda Civic Si Launching with Styling and Performance Updates
PRINT
ADD
SHARE
DOWNLOAD
Aug 21, 2019 - TORRANCE, Calif.
Refreshed styling gives Civic Si Coupe and Sedan an even more aggressive look
Shorter final-drive ratio for more responsive acceleration
Standard Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assist technologies
On the heels of several technology and interior upgrades introduced for model year 2019, the 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan and Si Coupe are further improved with front and rear styling updates, new more refined LED headlight designs, and a revised final-drive ratio for more responsive acceleration. Additionally, Honda Sensing® is now standard equipment on Civic Si Sedan and Coupe. Arriving in dealers September 6, the 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan and Coupe will have a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $25,000.
Exterior and Interior Design
The Civic Si Coupe and Sedan both benefit from exterior styling enhancements befitting the model's aggressive driving dynamics. These include revised styling to the lower bumper fog light housings, which now feature gloss black surrounding trim and a body-color crossbar. The Honda-signature "wing" grille crossbar is also updated, and the headlights for Si Coupe and Sedan are now multi-element LED lamps with a wider and longer light beam. Civic Si also receives new LED fog lights. In the rear, Si Sedan gets a new lower bumper treatment to match the new front design, with gloss black surrounding trim and a body-color crossbars. All Civic Si models now ride on new matte black 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-season performance tires, with summer tires available as a factory option.
Inside, both Civic Si Coupe and Sedan feature updated sport seats with red accents on the seat bottom and seat back. Also, there's new red trim highlighting the instrument panel. The changes compliment interior upgrades made last year that included an updated Display Audio system with physical buttons and a volume knob, bigger cupholders and more.
Powertrain and Chassis
The sport-tuned Civic Si models are highly praised thanks to their exceptionally responsive high-torque turbo engine, sophisticated and sporty chassis tuning and outstanding overall value. Since introduction, the Si Sedan and Coupe have collected multiple awards, including 2018 and 2019 Car and Driver "10Best" and Editor's Choice awards.
The sport-tuned Si variants of the award-winning 10th generation Civic lineup boast numerous standard performance features, including a powerful 205-horsepower, 1.5-liter, direct injected and turbocharged in-line 4-cylinder engine, a slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission, a helical limited-slip differential, and adjustable two-mode adaptive damper system. New this year is a 6-percent shorter final-drive ratio, giving the Civic Si improved acceleration feel.
2019 Civic Si Sedan and Coupe Powertrain Details
Engine
1.5L DOHC direct-injected turbocharged 4-cylinder
Transmission
6-speed manual
Horsepower @ rpm (SAE net)
205 @ 5,700
Torque @ rpm (lb.-ft., SAE net)
192 @ 2100-5000
Required fuel
Regular unleaded (premium recommended)
CARB emissions rating
LEV3-ULEV125
Tune-up interval
No scheduled tune-ups required for 100,000 +/- miles
Packaging
As part of the 10th generation Civic family, the 2020 Civic Sedan and Coupe offer class-leading interior volume that rivals many midsize cars, proof that driving an exciting performance car doesn't have to come with the sacrifice of everyday practicality. Front seat passengers enjoy generous amounts of leg and headroom and a cleverly designed center console offers a surprising amount of flexible storage space. Civic also offers additional storage on a tray under the dash for items that may require quick access, such as a wallet. This additional storage also houses the USB input used for functions including the Display Audio system's Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, allowing drivers to keep their phones out of sight while driving. Alternatively, a convenient pass-through to the upper section lets drivers easily secure their phones while keeping the USB cord from cluttering the interior. Next to the USB input is a convenient 12-volt power source.
Rear seat passengers are treated to excellent legroom and headroom as well, and the generous, midsize-like cargo space – up to 15.1 cu. ft. in sedan and up to 12.1 cu. ft. in coupe – is supplemented by 60/40 split folding rear seatbacks to accommodate longer loads when necessary, with release handles for the seatbacks conveniently located in the trunk and the passenger compartment.
Features and Technology
For 2020, Civic Si Sedan and Coupe models include the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive systems as standard equipment, including new automatic high beams. Also new for the 2020 model year is Active Sound Control, which uses the audio system to enhance the engine sound during aggressive driving. Additional standard features include upscale items such as an electronic parking brake with an automatic Brake Hold feature and a 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster. Civic Si also includes new 18-inch matte-finish alloy wheels, a power moonroof, Honda's exclusive LaneWatch™ side-view camera, hands-free entry with push button start and walk-away auto lock, a 450-watt premium audio system with 10 speakers, and heated front seats and body-color exterior mirrors.
This year's changes build on model year 2019 (MY19) changes, which included the addition of multiple usability updates. Enhancements to technology and connectivity for MY19 included an updated Display Audio system with physical buttons and a volume knob, improved voice recognition and Bluetooth® integration with easier device pairing, a USB sub-cord, upgraded steering wheel controls for simplified operation, and physical buttons for fan speed. Other changes included a new center console cupholder that better holds larger beverages, and an updated electronic parking brake with an indicator light.
Safety and Driver Assistive Features
For the 2020 model year, Civic Si Sedan and Coupe models feature the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment. Honda Sensing® includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) incorporating Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW). Additionally, all Honda Civic models receive automatic high beams as part of their Honda Sensing® package.
The 2020 Honda Civic Si also features a long list of standard active and passive safety features, including Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control, driver and passenger front and side airbags, side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist and Honda's next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure. The Civic family is designed to achieve a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Civic Si features a multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines, and comes with Honda LaneWatch™ as standard equipment.
SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTIVE FEATURES
Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) (HS)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) (HS)
Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) (HS)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) (HS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS)
Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Honda LaneWatch™
Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) Body Structure
Advanced Front Airbags
SmartVent® Front Side Airbags
Side Curtain Airbags with Rollover Sensor
3-Point Seat Belts at all seating positions
Front 3-Point Seat Belts w/ Automatic Tensioning System
Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren (LATCH): Lower Anchors (2nd-Row Outboard), Tether Anchors (2nd-Row All)
Driver's and Front Passenger's Seat-Belt Reminder
Child-Proof Rear Door Locks
HS = Honda Sensing®
2020 Civic Si Pricing & Fuel Economy Ratings
TRIM
MSRP1
MSRP
including $930
Destination Charge
EPA
Fuel Economy Ratings2
(city/highway/combined)
Civic Si Coupe
$25,000
$25,930
26/36/30
Civic Si Coupe w/Summer Tires
$25,200
$26,130
26/36/30
Civic Si Sedan
$25,000
$25,930
26/36/30
Civic Si Sedan w/Summer Tires
$25,200
$26,130
26/36/30
The Civic Coupe and Si are produced in Ontario, Canada, with its turbocharged engine produced exclusively at the Anna, Ohio engine plant using domestic and globally-sourced parts.
For More Information
Additional media information including detailed pricing, features and high-resolution photography of all 2020 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information can be found at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.
About Honda
Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.
Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.
# # #