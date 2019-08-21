With just a month left until the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, we are closer than ever to the debut of Volkswagen’s first mass-production all-electric vehicle, the ID.3. With more than 27,000 reservations already registered, it’s safe to say it’s already generating a lot of buzz, even before its official launch. We are eager to see it in full but for now, we’ll have to satisfy with a new batch of spy photos.

The first several shots in the gallery attached below show a prototype of the model testing in Germany. While photos from earlier this summer revealed the zero-emission hatchback with almost no camouflage, this test car still wears a lot of camo foil covering its entire body. Apparently, Volkswagen doesn’t want us to see the design of the ID.3 before its big premiere in late September.

Gallery: VW ID.3 and I.D. Crozz spy photos

36 Photos

The ID.3 will be joined by an electric crossover, dubbed the I.D. Crozz, which will most likely arrive sometime next year as a logical extension of the I.D. range. The first prototype of this model was spied earlier this month and now we can take a look at another trial car. Unfortunately, it’s still covered in heavy disguise not letting us take a better look at its exact shape and design.

Nevertheless, the I.D Crozz was previewed by a concept in 2017, which gave us a strong hint about its final proportions and look. The green crossover will be positioned between the Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace in terms of exterior dimensions with a bit more room in the cabin compared to the former.

Volkswagen’s first two electric vehicles will share the MEB architecture, which will allow for clever packaging of the electric powertrain system’s components. It is believed the high-riding model will be powered by two electric motors, one for each axle, with a combined output of more than 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts).

