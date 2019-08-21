The old Porsche Cayenne Turbo S was once the fastest production SUV at the Nürburgring, but its record fell when the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio shaved off about eight seconds to lap the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S managed to further improve the record by crossing the finish line in 7 minutes and 49.369 seconds. Porsche has yet to take its most powerful Cayenne ever to the Nordschleife in an attempt to reclaim the title, but it did travel to Sweden to set another lap record with the new Turbo S E-Hybrid.

In the hands of German racing driver and TV presenter Tim Schrick, the 670-horsepower SUV with its mighty 663 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque lapped the Gotland Ring in 3 minutes and 51 seconds. Since the track is still under construction, the flagship Cayenne riding on used road tires was likely the first vehicle to ever lap the circuit to show off its on- and off-road chops.

Indeed, the Gotland Ring is currently a combination of tarmac and gravel as only the 3.2-kilometer (2-mile) northern section of the track is asphalted, whereas the 4.2-km (2.6-mile) southern section is full of small stones. To demonstrate the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid’s versatility regardless of terrain, Porsche has released an onboard video with the plug-in hybrid SUV setting the unusual record.

It’s a known fact that Porsche has a soft spot for setting records, with relevant examples being the 911 GT2 RS at Road Atlanta, the Nürburgring, and at the Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia. Of course, the most impressive of them all is the outright ‘Ring record established by the 919 Hybrid Evo with its almost unbelievable 5:19.54 lap time. However, that record might be in danger as Toyota LMP1 team boss Rob Leupen recently expressed his desire to beat Porsche’s record with a TS050 Hybrid modified specifically for this task.