About two months ago, preliminary pricing details for the 2020 Ford Escape made their way onto the Internet courtesy of leaked order guides. Now, Ford has fired up the online configurator for its compact crossover known as Kuga in Europe, thus revealing all the pricing info you might need. Math starts at $24,885 (before destination charges) for the base S model with a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine and front-wheel drive. Compared to the 2019 Escape entry-level version, the new one will set you back an extra $780.

The base model rides on 17-inch steel wheels with four-wheel disc brakes and comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission featuring a rotary shift dial. The three-cylinder gasoline engine benefits from cylinder deactivation technology and produces 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque. Goodies include an electric parking brake, manually adjustable front seats, sliding rear seats, and single-zone manual climate control. The Ford Co-Pilot360 is standard even on the entry-level trim, as are selectable driving modes and a 4.2-inch driver’s display.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Escape most expensive version

Step up to the Escape SE (from $27,095) and Ford will throw in its SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, along with 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and 17-inch alloys.

Moving higher up the ladder, the SE Sport Hybrid costs $28,255 and combines a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine with an electric motor and a continuously variable transmission. It’s available with either front- or all-wheel drive (plus $1,500), with the FWD configuration offering a combined output of 198 hp and 153 lb-ft (207 Nm). The electrified version also boasts a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

As for the Escape SEL ($29,255), it adds a hands-free electric tailgate, better seating materials, and a reverse sensing system, among other items. AWD is an extra $1,500 for the three-pot engine, while the four-cylinder 2.0-liter EcoBoost costs $2,285. Getting the bigger engine means also adding AWD for another $1,100.

The range-topping Escape Titanium ($33,400) benefits from 19-inch alloys, leather front seats and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with a subwoofer. It comes as standard with the hybrid powertrain and front-wheel drive, but if you’re willing to pony up $2,885, you can have the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, AWD, and a class II trailer tow kit as part of the 401A package. The turbocharged four-cylinder mill delivers 250 hp and 275 lb-ft (374 Nm).

While most of the paint colors don’t cost extra, Ford does want an extra $395 for Rapid Red and $595 for the Star White shade featured here. Maxing up the configurator means adding some miscellaneous items such as $210 splash guards, $75 wheel-locking lug nuts, a $90 cargo mat, the $135 easy-access cargo shade, and $125 front and rear floor liners.

More expensive options include the $1,495 panoramic sunroof and the $1,995 Titanium Premium package, which includes the aforementioned sunroof and a head-up display. Ford also has roof rail crossbars for $145, but you can’t have those and the pano roof.

With all the available options boxes ticked, the most expensive 2020 Ford Escape costs $40,705, before destination and handling charges.

Bear in mind, the plug-in hybrid powertrain with a combined 209 hp and 153 lb-ft (207 Nm) will be added to the range in the spring of 2020 and is going to be offered for all trims except for S and SE Sport. Needless to say, the PHEV Escape in Titanium flavor with all the bells and whistles will cost more than the equivalent conventionally powered model and will provide an EPA-estimated electric range of at least 30 miles (48 kilometers).