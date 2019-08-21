When Kia previewed the updated 2020 Mohave last week, it only showed two images of its rugged SUV. Thankfully, the company’s South Korean website has an entire section dedicated to the model previously sold in North America as the Borrego. Even though our Korean is a bit rusty, we decided to give it a whirl and see what’s what with the revamped large SUV.

That’s where we were able to find an interior image of the 2020 Kia Mohave, although it’s more of a digital design sketch rather than an actual photo. Nevertheless, you can tell the cabin has gone through massive changes compared to the previous model. There’s now a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system of the same size, with the latter being neatly integrated into the center console rather than sticking out as it does on Kia’s other big SUV, the Telluride.

To better see the differences, here’s a side-by-side comparison with the previous Mohave.

2020 Kia Mohave 2018 Kia Mohave

The outdated look of the old Mohave is now a thing of the past as the 2020 model has a completely new dashboard design bringing the SUV in line with other recent Kia products, such as the K900 flagship sedan. From the location and shape of the gear level to the placement of the climate control settings and the central air vents, pretty much everything has been rethought. There also seems to be stitching at the top of the dashboard, while the driver benefits from a color head-up display providing all the useful info directly in the line of sight.

A mini brochure of the 2020 Kia Mohave reveals the large body-on-frame SUV has received full-LED headlights, redesigned LED taillights, electric tailgate, 20-inch wheels, and a new selector for the driving modes: Comfort, Eco, Sport, Sand, Mud, and Snow. There’s also a fancy 15-speaker Lexicon sound system, ventilated seats, and plenty of safety kit.

Power for the KDM-spec Mohave is provided by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system. The engine’s output is not mentioned (or we couldn’t find it), but the previous Mohave offered 256 horsepower and 560 Newton-meters (413 pound-feet) from the 3.0 CRDi mill.

Previewed earlier this year by the Masterpiece concept, the thoroughly modernized Mohave will go on sale in South Korea next month.