Development of the new BMW 4 Series Coupe continues with a new video showing the two-door romping around the Nurburgring. It’s not the first time we’ve spotted the 4 Series there either. The latest video is sparse on new details, sadly, but you can hear the test driver pushing the new BMW as the tires squeal.

Like previous prototypes we’ve spotted, this one still wears camouflage that hides many of the car’s design cues. Padding that’s been there on other test mules is present here, further obscuring the 4 Series Coupe’s styling. However, much like the 4 Series Convertible, the Coupe should crib design elements from both the larger 8 Series and smaller Z4. However, expect the front and rear to fall in line with the rest of BMW’s portfolio.

Powertrain information remains a mystery even as rumors continue to swirl about the possibility of a hybrid option. The sportier high-performance M4 is set to return, too. It’ll likely be powered by BMW’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine making 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) in its standard tune. The hotter M4 Competition should pack 503 hp (375 kW). The M4 could also be the only way for U.S. customers to enjoy a manual gearbox in the two-door. There are rumors the regular 4 Series could lose its manual gearbox in the U.S.

There’s a good chance BMW will unveil the new 4 Series Coupe and Convertible by the end of the year. If not, then we’ll need to wait until early next year to see the car in the metal while digging through information about the new offering. The BMW 4 Series Coupe should arrive at dealerships first starting next year followed by the convertible. The M4 Coupe and convertible will arrive even later.