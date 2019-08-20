GMC launched its rugged AT4 trim on the 2019 GMC Sierra pickup truck. At the time, the brand said there'd be an AT4 version of every vehicle in the GMC portfolio within two years. Time is running out, but it doesn’t appear GMC forgot about its promise. This week, GMC reaffirmed its commitment to AT4-ing its lineup, saying off-road versions of the Yukon and Terrain are still to come, an expansion from the current Sierra, Sierra HD, and Acadia models.

But at a press event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, GMC also gave us an early glimpse of the upcoming Canyon AT4. The cheeky, trailer-mounted-camera teaser provides a quick look at a camouflaged Canyon AT4. The image doesn't show much – camouflage hides virtually all of the truck's features – but we expect the Canyon AT4 to be relatively rugged.

Currently, the AT4 trim varies between models; however, the goal is the same – give GMC products a tougher off-road look. The Acadia AT4 is a mild appearance package with exterior styling refinements and gloss-black 17-inch wheels. On the Sierra, the AT4 trim adds a two-inch lift, darkened styling accents such as a black chrome grille insert, black chrome fog lamp surrounds, black side window surrounds, and vertical red recovery hooks. The Sierra HD receives similar styling upgrades.

This gives GMC a lot of room for its three remaining products. If the past can predict the future, then we’d wager the Terrain would receive a package similar to that of Acadia – a mild appearance upgrade without scaring away comfort-conscious consumers. The Yukon, GMC’s body-on-frame SUV, could see updates similar to those on the Sierra even though a two-inch suspension lift seems a bit much for the family hauler.

The Canyon is the wildcard. GMC already offers an All Terrain trim that provides an off-road suspension, unique black grille center, and more. The Chevy Colorado, its corporate stablemate, offers the off-road-ready ZR2 trim. However, there is no analog for the GMC Canyon. Taking from the Colorado a few of those off-road bits and putting them on the Canyon along with some dark-tinted trim and black wheels could create a compelling Canyon AT4 offering.

Right now, this is all speculation outside of the fact GMC says the three additional AT4 models are on their way. GMC announced the Sierra AT4 during the New York Auto Show in 2018. The company still has a few months left to fulfill its two-year promise. With the auto show season about to kick-off, there are plenty of opportunities for GMC to surprise us.

Photos: Greg Fink / Motor1.com