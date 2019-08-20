The pace of working out more powerful tunes for the 2020 Toyota Supra is coming fast and furious. A new video from DME Tuning shows that the firm now has one on a dyno making an impressive 527.67 horsepower (394 kilowatts) and 452.47 pound-feet (614 newton-meters) of torque at the wheels.

As a refresher, the engine's stock rating from the factory is 335 hp (250 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) torque in the United States. A dyno test from Car and Driver shows the mill making 339 hp (253 kW) and 427 lb-ft (579 Nm) of torque at the wheels.

DME Tuning doesn't offer specific details about what's necessary to push the Supra's 3.0-liter inline-six engine to this level. "She’s got a lot more in her," the business claims.

Early indications suggest that the new Supra's engine responds well to tuning. Just an ECU remap from Litchfield can push the output to 420 hp (313 kW) and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) torque. Adding a downpipe and exhaust can push the figure closer to 450 hp (336 kW).

Experts predict the Supra's BMW-sourced B58 engine's bottom end could be capable of handling 1,000 hp (746 kW) without any modifications. However, the powertrain might pose other challenges to tuners. For example, the intake manifold is plastic with an intercooler integrated into it. From a maintenance perspective, having the timing chain and cam gears at the back of the engine could make accessing them a lot more difficult if something goes wrong.

For folks who want to keep their Supra stock, chief engineer Tetsuya Tada promises that new variants arrive should arrive every year, including ones with more power eventually.