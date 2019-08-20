Think of it as Hyundai's answer to the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport or TCR.
Remember that mysterious Hyundai i30 N prototype spotted last month at the Nürburgring? The secret is now out as we’re looking at the new Project C, a limited-run special edition bound to be sold exclusively in Europe. Based on the 271-horsepower version of the hot hatch, the track-focused variant will be produced in only 600 examples.
Hyundai’s answer to the VW Golf GTI Clubsport and the more recent TCR is going to shed weight by making generous use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) materials along with lightweight 19-inch wheels derived from motorsport. The company doesn’t say how much fat it has managed to remove – it will be “notably lighter” – but we’ll remind you the standard i30 N in the spicy 271-hp flavor tips the scales at 1,429 kilograms (3,150 pounds).
The diet will probably reduce the time necessary to hit 62 mph (100 kph), which currently stands at 6.1 seconds en route to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Hyundai mentions the i30 N Project C will also boast some aerodynamic tweaks as well as handling upgrades to make the car more responsive and enjoyable to drive.
That’s all the info Hyundai is will to reveal right now, along with several images of a fully camouflaged prototype carrying an orange sticker with a stylized “C” and a layout depicting the track located at its Namyang R&D center in South Korea. Future versions of the i30 N are expected to finally introduce the long-awaited dual-clutch automatic transmission, while an all-wheel-drive model to go after the Golf R is also possible.
Hyundai will unveil the i30 N Project C next month at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show where we’ll also get to see the all-new i10 city car as well as a fully electric design concept.
