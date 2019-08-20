For the 2020 model year, the Lincoln Navigator got some important improvements across the range, including standard power running boards, heated and ventilated front seats, and a wireless charging pad for all trim levels. The updated SUV will go on sale in November this year and CarsDirect has obtained interesting pricing details from order guides that show major changes.

First of all, the base Navigator Standard model will get a price sticker of $77,120 after a destination charge of $1,295, which represents an increase of $2,620 compared to the entry-level variant for the 2019 model year. However, the price bump comes with a lot more standard equipment – in addition to the aforementioned features, the base Navigator gets auto high-beam headlights, blind-spot detection, pre-collision assist, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and more, all part of the Co-Pilot360 range.

For the 2020 model year, Lincoln will discontinue the Select trim, while the Reserve trim will be more affordable with a starting price of $85,330, a $1,170 price cut compared to the $86,500 MSRP of the current model. In addition, the Reserve models will now also be available in a 4x2 configuration, which joins the 4x4 model that was the only option for 2019.

The range-topping 2020 Navigator, the Navigator Black Label, will start from $98,065, $375 more than last year's price of $97,690. If you go for the long-wheelbase variant wearing the L suffix, it will set you back at least $101,265. The extended model will also be available in the Reserve trim with a price tag of $85,860.

When the 2020 Navigator was revealed last month, Lincoln proudly announced that 9 out of 10 clients choose the most expensive trim levels for the model. For the new model year, the automaker will try to create an ordering process that’s "even more effortless for clients."