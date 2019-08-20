As the Taycan’s long-awaited September 4 debut is fast-approaching, Porsche is generating more buzz around its first electric car by releasing an unprecedented number of teasers. The latest episode revolves around the EV’s built-in Apple Music feature, with the folks from Stuttgart saying the Taycan will be the world’s first production car to fully integrate Apple Music in its infotainment system.

Long story short, owners will have access to more than 50 million songs without being bothered by pesky ads. In addition, Porsche and Apple will also throw in thousands of Taycan-exclusive curated playlists as well the three years of in-car Internet (with external antenna and roaming package) and up to six months of free Apple Music. If you’re familiar with the Beats 1 global livestream, you’ll be glad to hear that one too will come bundled with the purchase of a Taycan.

2020 Porsche Taycan 2015 Porsche Mission E concept 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera

What we’re more excited to see is the car’s dashboard, at least the upper section revealing a very 992-esque design and a steering wheel virtually carried over from the latest 911. The fully digital instrument cluster shows five selectable driving modes: Normal, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and Range, with the latter likely maximizing efficiency to extend your journey between two charges.

As expected, the interior is not as sleek as the Mission E’s, but that’s what happens when a concept makes the transition to a production model. The side-by-side comparison between the two (plus the latest 911) better shows the changes and also gives us an idea of how the rest of the Taycan’s cabin will look once the wraps will come off in a couple of weeks.

Porsche is still not willing to spill the beans regarding the technical specifications, with the German brand only reminding us its pure electric all-wheel-drive sedan will have over 600 horsepower, an 800-volt architecture, and a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of about 90 kWh. In terms of performance, it’ll do 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) in less than 10 seconds as demonstrated recently with a near-production prototype that was put through its paces in dozens of acceleration tests.

Following its September debut, the 2020 Porsche Taycan will hit the market towards the year’s end.