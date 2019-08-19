Friends, the war on tires is getting out of hand. For the record, let it be known that Motor1.com absolutely approves this battle to eliminate rubber in the most grandiose way possible. In January 2019, Australia claimed the official Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous car tire burnout with 126 cars ripping the hides at Summernats. Eight months later, 170 cars gathered at Bandimere Speedway near Denver, Colorado to steal the title. As you can probably guess from the video above, it was a success. At least, we think so.

At this stage, everything is unofficial. As of this article posting, the official burnout record at Guinnessworldrecords.com still belongs to our friends in Australia. However, Bandimere Speedway posted to its Facebook page earlier today that the world record was broken. We’ve contacted Guinness World Records in hoping of getting a definitive answer, but regardless of the outcome, this is awesome beyond comprehension.

At this point, we suspect it’s just a matter of getting an official car count, because dayum. Provided none of the contenders let loose with an embarrassing one-wheel-peel, we’re talking about 340 tires smoking up a storm. The resulting cloud, well, looks like a storm – just imagine what it must’ve been like to be standing at ground zero when everyone lit ‘em up? Actually, you don’t have to imagine, because Andy Hemeon on YouTube was there and offers this perspective.

Once the engines fire up, it’s literally seconds before everything disappears into a thick cloud of tire smoke. Suffice it to say, this was probably not the best place for anyone with asthma or other breathing-related difficulties. For that matter, here’s hoping the local fire department was notified of the burnout bash ahead of time because, from a distance, this probably looked the quickest-spreading wildfire of all time.

Saudia Arabia held the world record burnout title before Australia claimed it in January, and we’d be very surprised if this new attempt wasn’t deemed an official Guinness record. That leaves us with just two critical questions: what country is next, and can we be there for it?

